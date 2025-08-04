Itauma-Whyte: Are Fans Watching Dillian Whyte’s Final Moments as a Contender?

Moses Itauma’s trainer, Ben Davison, says the general public’s belief that he’s going to blow out Dillian Whyte in “two or three rounds” on August 16th tells one how highly fans rate the 20-year-old Itauma.

Is Whyte over the hill?

It’s not about fans viewing Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) a super great, unbeatable heavyweight. It’s more about the view of the 37-year-old Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) being completely washed up as a fighter at this stage of his 14-year professional career.

Dillian looked horrible in his last fight against Ebenezer Tetteh. Fans also note Whyte’s controversial decision win over Jermaine Franklin and his sixth-round knockout loss to Tyson Fury.

Then there was Whyte’s 5th-round KO defeat against Alexander Povetkin. With all those poor performances in a relatively short period, why wouldn’t fans be predicting a “two or three-round” knockout victory for Moses Itauma?

Again, it’s not that Moses is for real. It’s just that Whyte is 100% over-the-hill and shouldn’t be fighting top-tier opposition, especially on DAZN PPV with a price tag of $49.99. What on earth is Whyte doing fighting on PPV after all his failures and poor performances in the last five years? I do not understand that.

Why not Lenier Pero?

Ideally, Itauma should be facing better opposition than Whyte, such as Lenier Pero, who hits just as hard and has a better amateur background in his native Cuba. The question is, why isn’t Itauma being matched against fighters like Pero?

Itauma’s trainer sees greatness

“What’s quite significant to me is that people, a lot of the time, the general public, have expectations that it’s a two or three-round job for Moses. And my opinion is that if it were any other heavyweight in the world, boxing Dillian Whyte, they wouldn’t say it’s a two or three-round job. So, I think that just tells you how highly people think of Moses,” said trainer Ben Davison to DAZN Boxing, discussing the Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte fight on August 16th. “We have the ultimate respect for Dillian. Got to prepare diligently, and expecting a tough fight.”