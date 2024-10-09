Usyk-Fury II Undercard: Madrimov vs. Bohachuk

The full card has been announced for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 21st. Of course, the fascinating return fight between heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk and former champ Tyson Fury will headline the card. And, in truth, this fight would have sold itself, as there is so much fan interest in the sequel to Usyk’s May battle.

But boxing fans have grown accustomed to getting some major bang for their buck (or pound note) by way of a stacked card. The December 21 card is pretty good, although some fans have expressed some disappointment. There will be two additional heavyweight fights on the card, while the 154-pound fight that will feature Israil Madrimov and Serhii Bohachuk could prove to be the fight of the night, barring the huge main event.

The full card is as follows:

Isaac Lowe Vs. Lee McGregor at featherweight.

Dennis McCann Vs. Peter McGrail, this for McCann’s European super bantamweight title.

Johnny Fisher Vs. David Allen at heavyweight.

Moses Itauma Vs. Demsey McKean at heavyweight.

Israil Madrimov Vs. Serhii Bohachuk at light-middleweight.

Oleksandr Usyk Vs. Tyson Fury II for the WBC/WBO/WBA/Ring Magazine heavyweight titles.

Not a bad card, and if the recent PPV price of £19.99 remains, then who can really moan and groan here?

Again, the fight between 154-pounders Madrimov and Bohachuk promises to be an action fight. Mardimov of Uzbekistan is coming off that pretty tough fight with Terence Crawford, the August fight tough for both men, while Bohachuk more than played his part in a Fight of the Year candidate when he went to war with Vergil Ortiz Jr. Ortiz got the decision win, yet plenty of people felt Ukranian Bohachuk deserved the nod in August. Together, these two light-middleweights could give us something special.

Unbeaten heavyweight Itauma is having a hard time finding fights, with so many fellow heavyweights who have reportedly been offered a fight with him declining. McKean, who gave Filip Hrgovic a decent test in his most recent fight, is not in any way expected to defeat Itauma, but the Australian fighter is game and he comes to fight. While Fisher against Allen could be fun while it lasts.

If I were to rate the December 21 card as a whole, I’d for sure give it a B+. Maybe you rate it higher than tha