Manny Pacquiao, Adrien Broner LA media day quotes, photos & videos

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao,boxing’s only eight-division world champion, and former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner hosted media days in Los Angeles Wednesday as they near their SHOWTIME PPV® clash taking place Saturday, January 19 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.





Tickets for the event, which is promoted by MP Promotions, Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions in association with About Billions Promotions, are on sale now and start at $100, not including applicable service charges, and can be purchased online through AXS.com, charge by phone at 866-740-7711 or in person at any MGM Resorts International box office.

Pacquiao will end his two-year hiatus from a U.S. boxing ring when he returns to Las Vegas to defend his World Boxing Association Welterweight World Title against Broner. Along with co-trainer Buboy Fernandez and longtime trainer Freddie Roach, Pacquiao spoke to media and worked out for the cameras at Wild Card Boxing Club.





Broner traveled to Los Angeles from his current training camp in Las Vegas to talk to media along with his trainer Kevin Cunningham at Ten Goose Boxing Gym, after spending most of training in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Here is what the media day participants had to say from the split-site media day Wednesday:

MANNY PACQUIAO

“My journey in this sport is still continuing. I’ve accomplished everything I’ve wanted to, but I also want to continue to keep my name at the top. Even at 40-years-old, I can still show the best of Manny Pacquiao. I’m going to give the fans the speed and power that they’re used to seeing.

“I’m sure that Broner is focused on this fight. They are working hard and I expect him to be in great condition. We know how his trainer pushes him and has been pushing him in their training camp.

“I’m not taking this fight lightly. I don’t listen to any gossip about Adrien Broner, I just focus on my training. I want to be in 100 percent condition and ready for the fight on January 19.

“Adrien Broner is fast with his hands and he’s overall a good boxer. This is a big challenge that I’m excited for.

“Me, Freddie and Buboy know each other well and we have a great coaching staff right now. I’m happy with how everything has gone in training for this fight.

“Rest and recovery is definitely a key part of training. Sometimes when I work hard in the gym, my body can’t fully recover by the next day, so I’ve had to work more rest into the schedule. But as soon as I can, I’m back in the gym working hard.

“On January 19 I’m going to do my best. I can’t say a prediction, but I’m going to do the same thing I did for my last fight. My trainers know how hard I’ve worked in this camp for this win.

“My plan is to take it one fight at a time. I can’t talk about future fights until I do what I have to on January 19. You can ask me again after this one.

“This fight means a lot. It’s my first fight at the age of 40 so I’m excited to give my best and show the world what I can still do. Boxing is my passion, and public service is my mission. I love to bring honor to my country.”

ADRIEN BRONER

“Growing up and seeing Pacquiao fight, of course I always wanted to fight him. I’m a competitor. One day I want to be the best, and to be the best you have to beat the best. It starts here.

“This is my first PPV but I was always supposed to be here. God doesn’t make mistakes. After this victory, I will be taking over the sport of boxing. This is just the beginning.

“His last fight he did stop Matthysse, so I’m pretty sure he still has power. But I’m going to be ready, I’m going to be ready for whatever he brings to the table. We’re in shape to get it done, I can tell you that.

“This win makes me an icon. It makes me what I always wanted to be, and what everybody always thought I would be. A win here and I’m a legend overnight.

“It’s going to be a hell of a fight. I just can’t wait till round one. Everybody I fight says they are going to knock me out. That should be the objective of every fighter, but that’s not going to happen.

“The sky is the limit for me, but in boxing you have to take it one fight at a time. You can’t overlook anybody in this sport. My main focus is Manny Pacquiao and I will be ready.

“A win would mean a lot. It turns a new page in my book. It’s another beginning. I’m already a star in boxing, but a win here and I’m taking over the sport. This is just the beginning.

“It’s not a mystery – he’s been knocked out before. Not once, not twice, but three times. And he’s been put down a lot, too. There are many blueprints to beat Manny. I think I have all the tools to beat him. I will show all the tools in my arsenal and show all the weaknesses in his.”

BUBOY FERNANDEZ, Pacquiao’s Co-Trainer

“I think it’s going to be a knockout. If Broner opens the door, we’re going to get it early. I’ve seen from previous fights that he’s a slow starter. So we need to get inside and go first.

“We know that Broner is a good counter-puncher with a strong right uppercut. Broner is a real fighter and a smart fighter in the ring.

“I’m happy that Manny has shown that he moves as well as ever, even at 40-years-old. He’s learning even more now. I told the team that I think he’s already prepared for this fight.

“We just want him to maintain this shape and energy level. Manny is 110 percent ready. I don’t think there’s a fighter who can keep up with what Manny brings.”

FREDDIE ROACH, Pacquiao’s Co-Trainer

“I can’t wait for this fight. Camp has been great and he’s been training very well. Everything is back to normal and he’s looked amazing.

“Manny and I have been together 15 years, so I had no reason to ever be mad at Manny. Everything has worked out really well and we’re working together as a team right now.

“I’m working on the game plan for how to fight Broner. He’s a counterpuncher who doesn’t like to come forward too much. Manny will have to be the aggressor in this fight and use his feints to trap this guy into making it more of a fight.

“I feel we’re going to see an aggressive Manny Pacquiao. There’s a rumor that Manny has been telling people he’s looking for a knockout. I love that attitude. I think his knockout of Lucas Matthysse was so satisfying and he saw that that’s what the fans really want. I think that’s going to carry over to this fight.

“Pacquiao and I have a deal. Once his work ethic drops, I’m going to tell him and he’s agreed he’ll retire. His work ethic is unbelievable right now. He hasn’t slowed down at all. He hit me with a shot in the chest two or three days ago, and I’ve never been hit harder in my life.”

KEVIN CUNNINGHAM, Broner’s Trainer

“Everything went tremendous in Florida. I’ve never seen Adrien this focused and I’ve been around him for years. He came to camp with a look on his face like this is the one he’s got to have. He prepared for nine hard weeks and we didn’t miss a beat. Everting was on point.

“He’s ready. He’s focused. We had tremendous sparring. Everything went great. We didn’t have any hiccups, any injuries or setbacks. He’s ready to go and he’s going to look spectacular on January 19.

“Manny fights with a high punch volume and he’s aggressive with it. But sometimes he’s reckless with it. Adrien is a sharp counter-puncher. He gets off first and last. If Adrien comes to the ring mentally sharp like I know he will, because physically he’s as sharp as ever, as long as his mind is on point, I think it’s going to be a long night for Manny and it’s the wrong fight for Manny.

“There’s a lot there to exploit. I know Manny throws a lot of punches and Adrien doesn’t throw a lot, but this fight is not about matching Manny’s punch count. This fight is about throwing the right shots at the right time.

“There’s a big difference in Adrien from the last camp. He didn’t take Jessie Vargas as seriously as he’s taking this legendary eight-time world champion in Manny Pacquiao. There were some things that went on that showed he wasn’t as focused as he is for a fight like this. He’s just been on point. He’s not screwing around. He’s not looking for days off to go have a good time. He’s just locked in on Manny Pacquiao.”