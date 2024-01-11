Malignaggi Throws Shade: Ryan Garcia, Fame or Fighter?

Paulie Malignaggi says Ryan Garcia will never win a world title, and he just wants to be famous. He feels that Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) will fold if he’s forced to get in the trenches and battle hard against a good opponent like Devin Haney & Teofimo Lopez.

It’s clear to the fans that Ryan fell apart under the pressure from Gervonta Davis last April and quit on a knee. He didn’t bother to beat the count and looked fine after the match was halted.

Floyd’s Influence

Malignaggi thinks Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew Ryan away from facing Haney next. Fans & the media feel that it was more than a coincidence Ryan chose not to face Haney next after his run with Mayweather. Moreover, Ryan’s decision to fight Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, a fighter promoted by Mayweather, makes it even more obvious.

“I don’t think this kid wins a world title. I don’t think this kid really wants to be a fighter. I just think he wants to be famous,” said Paulie Malignaggi to ProBox TV about Ryan Garcia.

“The Luke Campbell fight scared him because I don’t think he’s ever been the same since. You could see that in his reaction to adversity in the Gervonta Davis fight, where instead of coming back in a war, he basically just quit.

Is Ryan Built for The Sport?

“I don’t think this guy wants to be in this kind of fight and this kind of trench warfare when it comes down to it where you’ve got to make a decision if you want to be a champion or not when a guy puts you on your heels and raises you to a level that is very, very uncomfortable.

“I don’t think he wants to be there. He’s made a lot of money, he’s comfortable and being a social media star. When that kind of level of opponents of the world. The Devin Haneys and Teofimo Lopez’s of the world. They don’t care about your fame. They will beat your backside.

“You’ve never won a world title. You’ve never been in a world title fight,” Malignaggi said about Ryan.