Luis Ortiz’s trainer WARNS Fury about what NOT to do against Wilder

Luis Ortiz’s trainer Herman Caicedo believes Tyson Fury is going down the wrong path with his talks of wanting to try and walk Deontay Wilder down in hopes of stopping him in their rematch on February 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Caicedo thinks the 6’9″ Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) will run into something from Wilder, and end up getting knocked out himself if he tries to look for a KO against.





As it is, Caicedo sees Wilder bullying Fury, and knocking him out between the 8th and 12th rounds. But Fury will make it easier on WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) if he tries to land his own power shots in the fight.

The best strategy for Fury would be for him to box Wilder like he did in their first fight in 2018, and hope he doesn’t land that right hand, which Caicedo thinks is impossible. It’s not just Wilder’s right hand that worries Caicedo for this fight. Wilder’s left hand is dangerous as well, says Caicedo.

Caicedo: It’s impossible to keep Wilder from landing right hand

“Wilder is a phenomenal puncher, and is the hardest puncher in the heavyweight division, because Luis [Ortiz] has a great chin,” said Ortiz’s trainer Herman Caicedo to Fighthype. “It’s not that Luis doesn’t have a great chin. He’s [Wilder] got 42 fights and 41 knockouts, so he’s proved that he’s a big puncher.





“It’s very difficult. We’ve got to stay away from one punch, the right hand, and it seems easy to do,” said Caicedo when asked how Fury can avoid getting hit by Wilder’s right hand bombs. “But when you’re only trying to stay away from one right hand, as Luis was game planned to do, you sometimes lose track of it.

“I think it’s almost impossible. It might have been better to not even worry about the right hand,” said Caicedo about trying to avoid getting hit by Wilder. “I doubt it because that’s what our game plan was in the first fight obviously. Luis was a little more looser.

“It’s hard [to keep from getting hit by Wilder’s right hand]. Unless someone is 7-foot tall with a big, big punch and a great fighter,” added Caicedo on Fury’s chances of avoiding Wilder’s right hand for the entire fight.





Fury will obviously be moving his head and upper body all night, trying to dodge Wilder’s shots. Wilder has already said that if Fury uses a lot of movement with his upper body, he’s going to hit him in the belly with his best right hand, and see how he takes it down there. It’s hard to brace for body shots when a fighter is leaning backwards or to the sides.

If Wilder chooses to go to the body early, he could force Fury to use less upper body movement in order to protect his vulnerable midsection, which he often neglects in his fights. Fury gets away with this because most heavyweights are strictly headhunters.

They forget about the body entirely. Of the fighters Fury has fought in his career, only Otto Wallin targeted his midsection, and he had a lot of success in taking away his movement with those shots

Deontay will BULLY Fury now

“If Fury had a big punch, he’d have a much better shot at knocking Wilder out,” said Caicedo. “Yeah, he’s going to bully him now, you know what I mean?” said Caicedo when asked if Wilder will beat Fury in the rematch. “He didn’t do it in the first fight out of respect. I think he does much better in rematches.

“All the credit to Luis in the rematch for making it difficult for Wilder not to set-up his shot, but he was looking for that shot the entire night,” said Caicedo. “He [Wilder] was setting it up. He was trying to set it up the entire night, and it was a chess-match. So checkmate, that’s exactly what happened.

“With Fury and Wilder? I think Wilder is probably going to knock him out from rounds 8 to 12,” said Caicedo. ”

It’s pretty obvious that Wilder will walk Fury down, and a lot calmer in doing so than in the first fight. Wilder looked stressed with all the constant taunting from Fury in the first fight, and he wasted a lot of energy by throwing wild right hands meant to take his head off.

Wilder now seems to be a lot more comfortable with how Fury fights, so he’s going to be more methodical in the rematch. Fury will need to think of something else he can do to try and win the fight other than taunting Wilder, and trying to impress judges with those tactics.

Above all, Fury has to throw meaningful punches this time, and not just rely on the weak triple jabs that he used to win rounds in the first fight. If Wilder is the only one landing shots that have power on them, Fury could lose a lot of rounds this time, and find himself in a situation where he needs a knockout, not Wilder in the later rounds.

Caicedo warns Fury not to try and KO Wilder

“He’s in a lot of trouble because he’s going to run into a right hand or a left hook,” said Caicedo when told that Fury is saying that he’s going to walk Wilder down and try and knock him out. “He’s in a lot of trouble if he does that.

“I don’t think that you beat Deontay that way. If you have the size, which he [Fury] obviously does, I think you have to box him and expose his fundamental flaws, and then make him think about what he’s doing. Cross his feet, and be all over the place.

“If you let him sit down and back foot you all [over the ring], he’s going to knock you out,” said Caicedo about Wilder.

Fury likely isn’t serious about wanting to knock Wilder out. Although Fury would obviously be more than happy if Wilder fell over from one of his weak power shots or jabs, it’s just not realistic. But if Fury is serious about wanting to KO Wilder early, we could see an early stoppage with Deontay catching him with a big right hand.

Fury’s ability to take a good shot from Wilder might not be as good as it was last time they fought unfortunately. When you go to sleep for a while the way Fury did in the 12th round against Deontay, it does something to you. Don’t be surprised if Wilder knocks Fury out with the first clean right hand he throws in the fight.