Fury: ‘I’m going to hit Wilder with straight jabs all night’

Tyson Fury says he’s watched his previous fight with Deontay Wilder from 2018, and he believes that he’s vulnerable to his jabs. So for their rematch on February 22, Fury (29-0-1, 22 KOs) plans on hitting Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) with jabs all night long until he’s practically “BEGGING” him to throw his right hand.





Can Fury beat Wilder with a jab alone?

If Fury goes ahead with his game plan of jabbing Wilder all night, this would be a departure from his previous talks of wanting to try and knock him out in round 2. Although Fury has a nice jab, it’s more of a pesky, ‘Get off of me’ type of jab, and not the power jab that we saw from Wladimir Klitschko and Larry Holmes during their successful careers.

If Fury only plans on throwing jabs, he could have a tough time trying to win this fight if Wilder is bouncing right hand shots off his chin all night long.





Wilder revealed this week that his right hand was only at 50% for his first fight with Fury due to him having suffered a broken arm in training camp. So if we’re to believe that Wilder is 50% stronger with his right hand in the rematch on the 22nd of February, Fury might not last long.

Fury to jab Wilder all night

“I know he don’t like a jab in the face. Not too many people do, do they? A straight jab in the face is all there all night for him. I’m going to hit him a lot with straight jabs,” said Fury to Gareth A Davies.

“He’s going to be begging me to hit him with a right hand. He ain’t intimidating to me at all. He’s a little skinny man, who tries to copy what I do, and give it back a little bit. He can never be what I am. Yeah, of course he does. I give Deontay Wilder his credibility,” said Fury.





For Fury’s sake, hopefully he brings more to the table than just his jab in this fight. Wilder won’t be afraid to take one of Fury’s jabs in order to step forward to belt him with one of his sunday punches. If Wilder is to be believed about his right hand being only 50% last time, then Fury is going to be in deep, deep trouble in this fight.

Wilder had Fury out cold in the 12th round, and whether you believe the referee gave him a slow count or not, he was extremely lucky to escape the fight without being stopped. If Wilder hits Fury with 50% more power each time he connects with his right hand, he won’t last long. Even Fury does somehow take Wilder’s part, he’ll likely be too punch drunk to offer much resistance in the later rounds.

Tyson takes credit for Wilder’s rise to the big time

“I give Deontay Wilder his biggest paychecks, and I bring Deontay Wilder into big time boxing. I’ve introduced him into it, and I’m going to take him out of it as well. He has a lot to be thankful to me for,” said Fury.

Both fighters owe each other for their success. Fury wasn’t doing much after his biggest win of his career against Wladimir in 2015. Before facing Wilder in 2018, Fury was beating obscure guys like Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta, and no one cared. Since the Wilder fight, Fury has gone back to facing little known opposition in beating Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

Fury soaks his hands in petrol to toughen them

“I was speaking to an old legendary bare-knuckle fighter from the travelling community, he’s called Big Joe Joyce,” said Fury. “He told me about dipping his hands in petrol, to toughen them up.So for this fight I’ll be dipping my hands in petrol for five minutes a day during the last three or four weeks of the training camp to really toughen them up.

“It worked for him, so I’m going to give it a try.”

This is probably a bad idea for Fury to be soaking his hands in petrol. That’s bad for the skin, and causes it to dry and crack. The last thing Fury needs is his knuckles to be bleeding because of his crazy idea of soaking his hands in petrol every day. If Fury is looking for an injury excuse if things don’t work for him in the Wilder rematch, he can always blame it on him soaking his hands in petrol.