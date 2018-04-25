Luis Ortiz vs Dillian Whyte elimination bout ordered by WBC

The big fight options keep coming for British heavyweight Dillian Whyte. Whyte, hungry for a shot at a world title – whether it be the WBC, WBA or IBF belt, he doesn’t really mind – has recently seen his name linked with possible fights with Kubrat Pulev, in an IBF elimination bout, and Deontay Wilder, in a WBC shot his promoter Eddie Hearn is seemingly determined to get for his fighter.





Now, with the WBC order that has been put in place, the once-beaten Whyte could end up fighting Luis Ortiz, also once-beaten, in a final eliminator for the green belt held by unbeaten KO King Wilder. A risky fight, for both men, Ortiz-Whyte would almost certainly prove to be an exciting fight, with a KO, one way or the other, very likely. Wilder actually said a while back how he felt that in order to earn a shot at him, Whyte should take on and defeat Ortiz.

Wilder, who came through some rough patches to win a great action fight with Ortiz last month, may now see Whyte take the challenge he himself set the Londoner. But as is often the case with boxing, it’s a little complicated. The WBC currently recognises Dominic Breazeale as the mandatory challenger at heavyweight; Breazeale having beaten Eric Molina in another “final” elimination bout a few months back. So even if Whyte fought Ortiz and managed to beat him, he would remain second in line to a shot at Wilder behind the giant known as “Trouble.”

Who would you rather see Wilder fight next (if it’s not Anthony Joshua): the Whyte-Ortiz winner (should they actually fight) or Breazeale? Maybe Whyte will look to take that IBF eliminator instead, and face Pulev – arguably less dangerous a fighter than the Cuban southpaw known as “King Kong” – as he attempts to earn a shot, and a rematch, with AJ.

But if Whyte and Ortiz do rumble, what a fight it would be. And for British fight fans it would be great if the fight took place in the UK. Who wins, Ortiz or Whyte? Can you say pick ’em!