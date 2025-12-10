Teofimo Lopez Sr. put Shakur Stevenson in his place, pointing out during today’s kickoff press conference that his 24-0 record is filled with non-elite level fighters.

Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) had been boasting about how he’d never lost to a fighter that fought out of the orthodox stance during his eight-year professional career. Lopez Sr. cut in, reminding him and the media that he’s never fought elite fighters during his career. That was a valid point.

Weak Opposition Highlighted

Stevenson’s wins have come against a mix of older fighters and B and C-level guys. He’d had the opportunity to fight A-level guys like Andy Cruz, but he chose not to fight them or others like them.

“I saw a lot of weaknesses in his game, and something he said early, ‘Teo never lost to a southpaw.’ Well, I never lost to an orthodox,” said Shakur Stevenson during today’s kickoff press conference for his fight against Teofimo Lopez.

Lopez Sr. Fires First Shot

“The difference is, you never fought no elite fighter,” said Teofimo Lopez Sr., pointing out that Shakur’s resume is filled with wins over non-elite fighters.

If Stevenson had fought Andy Cruz, Floyd Schofield, Raymond Muratalla, O’Shaquie Foster, Ernesto Mercado, and Abdullah Mason, he’d have had a good comeback to Lopez Sr. when he ripped him today about his lack of wins over elite fighters. Obviously, those guys aren’t elite, but they’re A-level and far better than the guys on Shakur’s resume.

Stevenson has too many wins over guys like Josh Padley, Artem Harutyunyan, and Shuichiro Yoshino for him to be seen as having a quality resume that allows him to boast about never having lost to a fighter that fought out of the orthodox stance.

WBO light welterweight champion Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) faces the upstart Shakur on January 31, 2026, on DAZN at Madison Square Garden in New York. Today’s purpose was to let the fans know about the fight to get them excited about it. The undercard is still a mystery.

&