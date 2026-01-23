Julian Rodriguez closed the door on Cain Sandoval’s unbeaten run, earning a unanimous decision victory after ten rounds in a competitive welterweight fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The judges scored the bout 99 91 twice and 98 92. While the margins were wide, the fight itself featured steady action and long stretches where Sandoval was pressing the pace, forcing Rodriguez to work for every round.
Rodriguez approached the fight with a clear plan. He allowed Sandoval to come forward and focused on timing rather than volume. Much of his work came in short bursts, countering Sandoval’s advances with quick combinations before slipping away or leaning back onto the ropes. When Sandoval overreached, Rodriguez made him pay.
Sandoval showed resilience and effort throughout. He kept his output high and remained aggressive even after taking clean shots. There were rounds where his activity tightened the scoring, particularly when Rodriguez slowed the tempo or held to break momentum. But Sandoval struggled to sustain offense once exchanges opened up. His power, reduced after moving up from super lightweight, did not discourage Rodriguez from continuing to sit and counter.
The third round stood out as an early turning point, as Rodriguez mixed head shots with sustained body work that briefly stalled Sandoval’s pressure. From there, the fight settled into a pattern. Sandoval chased. Rodriguez answered with cleaner punches and better placement.
By the later rounds, Rodriguez’s timing and hand speed were more consistent, and Sandoval’s attacks became easier to read. Though Sandoval never stopped trying to force the fight, he was repeatedly beaten to the punch and could not shift the momentum.
The decision left Rodriguez improved at 24 2 and marked the first loss of Sandoval’s career. It was a controlled performance from Rodriguez, built on patience and accuracy, and one that quietly reshaped the welterweight picture for both fighters going forward.
Last Updated on 01/23/2026