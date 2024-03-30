Live Boxing Results Tonight: Tszyu vs. Fundora

Sebastian Fundora will attempt to do the unthinkable by becoming a two-belt champion tonight by upsetting Tim Tszyu for the WBO and WBC 154-lb titles in their main event fight on Prime Video PPV at the T-Mobile Arenas in Las Vegas. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero defends his WBA 140-lb strap against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz in the co-feature bout.

The event’s start time of tonight’s event is at 8 pm ET / 12 am UK time.

Main event ringwalks at approximately 12 am ET / 5 am UK.

Event cost on Prime Video PPV: $69.99

B247 will give live updates of the boxing action below:

Main Card at 8:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video PPV

Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora

Rolly Romero vs. Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz

Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova

Prelim card at 6:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video

Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brian Mendoza

Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) fights his sub, 6’5″ Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs), who was brought in on 12 days notice to replace Keith Thurman after he was forced to pull out of the card after suffering a bicep injury.

Although Tszyu is expected to win, there’s a lot of doubts about whether he can do the job against his lanky replacement opponent Fundora. If Tszyu loses, he’s going to see a massive payday go down the drain that he could get by fighting Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford.