Live Boxing Results Tonight: Goulamirian vs. Ramirez

WBA world cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian faces #2 Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in the main event in a 12-round fight on DAZN at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) has packed on some weight around his midsection and looks chunky for his title challenge of the unbeaten Goulamirian (27-0, 18 KOs).

B247 will give live updates of tonight’s boxing action.

The event begins at 8 pm ET / 12 am UK [Sunday]

Main event ringwalks are approximately at 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. UK (Sunday)

Ramirez debuted at cruiserweight last October, beating former light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. by a ten-round unanimous decision. That fight can’t be considered true experience at cruiserweight, given that Smith is a career 175-lb champion.

Tonight will be Ramirez’s first-ever true fight at cruiserweight, and it’ll be interesting to see how well he does against the heavy-handed 36-year-old Goulamirian.

Ramirez has certainly put on the size, but unfortunately a lot of the weight that he’s packed on has settled around his midsection. He looks fat, and that could impact his ability to move around the ring the way that he showed in his last fight.

Main Card 8:00 pm ET on DAZN

Arsen Goulamirian vs. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez

Alexis Rocha vs. Fredrick Lawson

Ricardo Sandoval vs Carlos Buitrago

Santiago Dominguez vs. Jose Sanchez

Joel Iriarte vs Kevin Aguirre

In the chief support, welterweights Alexis Rocha and Fredrick Lawson will be trying to get back on the winning track in their ten-round fight. Both guys are coming off knockout losses and are badly in need of wins.