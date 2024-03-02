Live Boxing Results Tonight: Kholmatov vs. Ford, Lopez vs Abe

Otabek Kholmatov battles Raymond Ford for the vacant WBA featherweight title tonight in the main event live on ESPN+ in the Top Rank-promoted card at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Tonight’s live boxing action begins at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ for the main card. Fight fans in UK can catch the action at 2 am.

Luis Alberto Lopez will defend his IBF 126-lb title against the capable challenger Reiya Abe in tonight’s chief support bout.

Michael Collins will give live updates below of tonight’s action on the ESPN+ card.

Complete card on ESPN+ starting at 5:10 pm ET

Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe

Brian Norman Jr vs. Janelson Bocachica

Bryce Mills vs. Gerffred Ngayot

Troy Isley vs. Marcos Hernandez

Rohan Polanco vs. Tarik Zaina

Floyd Diaz vs. Edwin Rodriguez

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Charles Stanford

Brandon Moore vs. Helaman Olguin

IBF 126-lb champion Luis Lopez has a tough fight against the upset-minded Reiya Abe in their chief support bout. Lopez has recently had successful title defenses against Joet Gonzalez and Michael Conlan, but he’s facing a determined challenger tonight against Abe.

In the main event, unbeaten American Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) takes on the dangerous knockout artist Kholmatov (12-0, 11 KOs) for the vacant WBA featherweight title. This is a fight that is difficult to predict, as neither guy has fought enough high-level opposition to know how it’ll turn out.