Raymond Ford Slams “Soft” Bruce Carrington, Dismisses His Talk, and Urges Him to Move Up for a Super Featherweight Fight

Raymond Ford says he thinks featherweight Bruce Carrington is “soft”, and he doesn’t like that he’s been talking about him in interviews. Ford doesn’t like how Carrington is bringing up his previous loss to Nick Ball, and acting fake.

He wants Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) to move up to super featherweight so they can fight. He wants to put him in his place. The former WBA featherweight champion Ford (16-1, 8 KOs) says the Top Rank-promoted Carrington is fighting “bum,” receiving credit for it, and putting his body through hell to stay at 126 when he should move up in weight to 130.

Ford will be fighting Thomas Mattice (22-4, 17 KOs) in a 10-rounder, live on DAZN from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The two fighters are fighting on the undercard of Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis.

“I think he’s a b****. Excuse my language. I think he’s soft,” said Raymond Ford to Ring Magazine. talking about Bruce Carrington. “He was cool at first, but when he gets on these interviews, he be trying to be this person he’s not. I know when you’re faking it, and I can’t respect that.”

Carrington may mention Ford’s name because he’s asked about him in interviews. It’s a natural thing to do to ask Carrington about Ford because they were in the same weight class before Raymond moved up to super featherweight.

“This dude get on these interviews, and the way he be talking, it’s just like [fake]. He did an interview, and they were asking him about me, and he was bringing up my loss [to Nick Ball]. Bro, you fought nobody ever,” said Ford about Carrington. “You keep fighting bums.”

Top Rank has been careful with Bruce Carrington since his near-loss against Sulaiman Segawa last September. Although Segawa looked like he had won, the judges gave the win to Carrington. Fans on social media overwhelmingly saw Segawa winning.

When Carrington moves up to 130, a fight between him and Ford should happen. However, B Bruce is going to stay at 126 as long as he can to wait for Naoya Inoue to move up from 122 because that’s a big-money fight for him.