Ryan Garcia Projects Billion-Dollar Career: “Thank You, God!”

Ryan Garcia revealed today that he’s projected to earn “$1 billion” from his career. The popular boxer and influencer Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) says he has “proof” that he’s destined to be a billionaire by the time hie ends his career, and he couldbe right. Garcia expressed gratitude for the wealth that he’ll be receiving ahead of time in the future.

What Ryan may be leaving out is he’s going to have to win his next fight against WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney on April 20th on DAZN PPV and continue to beat top dogs like Teofimo Lopez, Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson, and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

The billion isn’t going to drop down from the skies into Ryan’s lap by magic without him enjoying success inside the ring. Posting on Instagram and X doesn’t translate to Ryan becoming a billionaire.

If the 25-year-old Garcia does hit billionaire status, he would be the first in boxing that has amassed that kind of riches, as the closest to that is Floyd Mayweather Jr., considered the wealthiest of fighters in the sport’s history.

Mayweather has a fortune estimated at $400 million and could have likely reached billionaire status if he’d been more active and hadn’t chosen to retire in 2017 after his victory over Conor McGregor. If Mayweather had been more ambitious like industry giants John D. Rockefeller or J. Paul Getty, he could have stuck around to become the first billionaire.

A Vision Since Childhood

“Wow I’m projected to make a billion dollars if you don’t believe me I’ll be posting proof. Something I thought of as a kid and many times after that and didn’t know it was in the realm of possibility,” said Ryan Garcia on X, talking about how he’s expected to make an absolute fortune in his career.

“Thank you, God, not for the money but for shaping the man I am!!! PRAISE YOU THROUGH EVERYTHING! THRU THE STORM THRU THE HIGH AND THE LOWS.”

Ryan’s revelation of great wealth probably won’t make Devin Haney happy, as he bragged this week about his goal to create “Generational wealth.” With Ryan talking about becoming a billionaire, Haney probably won’t like that.

Beyond Boxing Riches

“Big story coming out!! In regards to how I acquired this wealth, even if I didn’t include my fight with Devin. I have and will have over a Billion dollars,” said Ryan Garcia.