Live Boxing Results Tonight: Conor Benn vs. Dobson

Conor Benn and Peter Dobson are set to throw down at about 3 pm ET / 8 pm UK, and you can catch the action live on DAZN. The main event is expected to light up the boxing ring around 10 pm UK, 5 pm ET. The show gets rolling at 8 pm UK / 3 pm ET, and DAZN’s got it covered in over 200 territories worldwide. The venue for this showdown? The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

B247 will give live updates & results of tonight’s action below.

Showcase or Soft Touch?

Benn-Dobson is viewed as a showcase fight for Benn to sparkle in front of the fans to build interest for a potential clash against Chris middleweight Eubank Jr. if promoter Eddie Hearn can negotiate it.

If not, Hearn has many options for Benn, possibly against some of the top U.S. fighters.

Undercard Fights

Austin Williams vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa

Khalil Coe vs. Juan Gerardo Osuna

Johnny Fisher vs. Dmytro Bezus

George Liddard vs. Andrew Buchanan

Jimmy Sains vs. Alejandro Avalos

Big Dreams, Big Names

Benn took a lot of punishment in his last fight against little-known junior middleweight Rodolfo Orozo last September and didn’t look impressive in winning a ten-round unanimous decision.

Tonight, Benn has got to fight better if he wants to make a case for him being an option for the big names Devin Haney, Terence Crawford, or Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis. Those are the fighters that he’d like to face to gain respectability.