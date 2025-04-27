Some Takeaways From Eubank Jr-Conor Benn: A Fight That Was Greater Than Their Father’s Showdown?

Going into a fight card/fight night, it really is up for grabs when it comes to what we are going to get. Look at last night’s five-fight card at Tottenham, topped of course by the hyped (and it delivered) grudge match between Chris Eubank Junior and Conor Benn. Quite amazingly, all five fights went the distance, the full 12 rounds. Nobody would have predicted that going in, surely.

But we did indeed get 60 rounds of boxing last night, some of these rounds proving to be very, very special.

In a recap, last nights results were as follows:

Chris Billam-Smith W12 Brandon Glanton

Viddal Riley W12 Cheavan Clarke

Aaron McKenna W12 Liam Smith

Anthony Yarde W12 Lyndon Arthur

Chris Eubank Junior W12 Conor Benn.

In total, we got just one solitary knockdown last night, this when “breakthrough star” McKenna of Ireland dropped Smith in the 12th and final round of their fight, this with a left hand to the body. But nobody was left disappointed by the action last night. Far from it. After all the hype, after all the waiting, indeed, after all the naysaying, Eubank Vs Benn “The Next Gen” delivered in spades. Already being called a modern day classic, and The Fight of the Year, and the greatest non-title fight ever seen in a British ring, Eubank’s gruelling, bloody, at times truly mesmerising war with his fellow Brit proved to be a real advert for all that is great about this sport.

And though so many experts, fans, and fellow fighters stated going in that no way would the two sons of British boxing royalty be able to give us anything like the kind of superb action and drama the two fathers did back in the 1990s, well, guess what – last night’s epic was a greater, far more thrilling fight than the second fight Benn and Eubank had, this in October of 1993. Now, who would have dared suggest that would be the case going in?

Now, with much talk of a rematch, fans are wondering if a Benn will ever be able to score a win over a Eubank inside the boxing ring. In terms of family legacy, Eubank and Benn are now 2-0-1; two wins for the Eubanks, a draw for the Benns.

Might Conor Benn be able to avenge his loss in a return? Or will Eubank inflict another defeat on the Benn family name if they do fight again?

All in all, it was a special night last night in London. An unexpectedly great night of boxing that proved to be full of surprises.