Will Scull’s Cuban Style Be Canelo’s Kryptonite? Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship on the Line This Saturday

IBF super middleweight champion William Scull told the media during the Grand Arrivals in Riyadh that he’s coming to “shut some mouths” of his doubters when he takes on WBA, WBC, and WBO champ Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed championship on DAZN PPV this Saturday, May 3rd. The event sells for $59.99.

Cuban Style Factor

Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) will be coming into this fight with his Cuban style of fighting. That’s one that Canelo hasn’t fought yet during his career. Although he says he’s fought every style, he hasn’t fought any Cuban fighters, and he’s an old 34.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to anybody, but I’m here to win and that’s it. I’m going to eat him,” said William Scull to the media during today’s Grand Arrivals, letting people know that he plans to “eat” Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in Riyadh.

Scull appears to want to out-slug Canelo and try to knock him out. If Gennadiy Golovkin and Edgar Berlanga couldn’t KO Alvarez, the Cuban Scull has no chance.

“Now, I’m focused on what I have to do. I’m very excited because I’m here to shut some mouths and do what I have to do on Saturday.”

It sounds like Scull, 32, is bothered by fans dismissing his chances of defeating Canelo. The oddsmakers have Alvarez as a huge 30-to-1 favorite in this fight. That’s got to bug Scull, because he’s not seen as a serious threat to winning. For him, he’s been accustomed to being the favorite. So, this is a new experience for him, and he’s not enjoying it.

“William Scull took advantage of his opportunities. He got in line for that IBF world title. If you know anything about the IBF, they enforce their mandatories,” said commentator Chris Mannix. “If you’re going to enforce your mandatories, the best place to be is in the IBF rankings.”

Scull got lucky getting his hands on the IBF title, because he would have never been given a chance to fight Canelo if not for that. However, what also helps is that he’s seen as a beatable fighter. There’s no chance that Alvarez would have fought David Morrell or David Benavidez if they were still at 168 and held the IBF title.

Scull’s Size and Talent