Linares Ready For Catterall, Wants Tank Davis After He Wins

Jorge Linares spoke to Boxing News’ Andi Purewal about overcoming recent defeats, preparing for his upcoming fight with Jack Catterall, live on DAZN this Saturday, and his aspirations for future bouts. While facing criticism and doubt, Linares exudes confidence, positivity, and determination.

Linares Addresses the Doubters

“You know, the thing is, I respect all the comments, all the opinions. What the fans say about me, I come from three losses. I understand how it feels when I remember those defeats, thinking about the whys and hows. But this isn’t my focus right now. I’m mentally super strong, more than ever before. This isn’t new for me, coming from a loss. The most important thing now? I feel like I’ve won the fight already. I’ve always been a positive guy, very humble, very blessed. That’s the reason I’m training so hard, aiming to deliver beautiful fights on Saturday.”

Dealing with Jack Catterall’s Style

Linares, known for his aggressive style, anticipates facing Catterall’s counter-punching approach. His strategy? Stay prepared for anything.

“Let’s see. I really don’t know what kind of strategy Jack Catterall intends to bring to our fight this Saturday. But I’m ready for every eventuality. I’ve amassed a lot of experience over the years, and every boxer is different. He might show up with a strategy entirely different from his previous matches, but I’m geared up for it all. When I have a good training camp, when I feel ready, secure about my training, I’m versatile. I’ve trained in multiple styles, not just preparing for his style. I have my goals, my strategies, and I’m all set to win.”

How Does the Catterall Fight Play Out?

For Linares, a smart approach is paramount. He acknowledges the need to be particularly careful in the fight’s early stages.

“The crucial thing for me is to play it smart throughout the fight. I have to be extra cautious, especially in the initial rounds. I’ve had a few early losses in the past. But this time, I’m primed to be aggressive from the get-go. The 140 division is teeming with talent, but my eyes are set on Saturday. It’s the most crucial fight for me.”

Potential Future Fights

The future seems promising for Linares, with many potential bouts in the 140 division. When asked about his number one target post the Catterall fight, his response was both respectful and ambitious.

“Lopez is good. Haney is good. The most dangerous boxer right now, for me, from 135 and 140, is Gervonta Davis. I can fight with anyone. That’s why I’m here.”

Wants Gervonta “Tank” Davis Fight

The prospect of fighting Gervonta Davis excites Linares. He recognizes Davis’s skill and sees him as one of the best in the division.

“Gervonta Davis is an amazing boxer. For me, he’s one of the best right now at 135 and 140.”

Haney vs. Prograis: Linares Weighs In

Lastly, when asked about the upcoming fight between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis, Linares gave his prediction.

“I think Haney by decision. It’s not an easy fight, but I believe Haney will win.”

Linares is ready for his upcoming fight and any challenges that lie ahead. With a positive attitude and determination, he’s set to give fans a memorable performance. Linares is in it to win it.

Full interview: