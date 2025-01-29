WBO Orders Teofimo to Defend Against Catterall-Barboza Jr. Winner By August 14th

The WBO says Teofimo Lopez (21-1 13 KOs) must defend his light welterweight title with their organization against the winner of the February 15th fight between Arnold Barboza Jr. and Jack Catterall by August 14th.

Teo’s Inaction

Lopez’s fans don’t like that he’s being forced to defend his WBO belt against the Barboza Jr.-Catterall winner. However, Teofimo has NEVER made a mandatory defense, and he’s held the title since winning it from Josh Taylor on June 10, 2023.

Since then, Teo has made two voluntary defenses, beating journeyman Steve Claggett last June and Jermaine Taylor by a controversial decision last February. Champions are supposed to make mandatory defenses yearly.

Teofimo has sat on his WBO belt for two solid years and has still yet to defend against his mandatory. If he doesn’t wish to defend against the Catterall-Barboza Jr. winner, he can always vacate the belt. It’s nice for Lopez to have the prestige of being the WBO 140-lb champion, which gives him a tool to validate himself to the public.

But if he’s not going to defend it against his mandatory challengers, he’s got to give it up. These aren’t titles that are heirlooms to hold onto as a keepsake or precious locket from an old girlfriend for the rest of Teo’s life. They’ve got to be defended, and if Teofimo doesn’t have the courage or the willingness to do so for whatever reason, he’s got to give it up.

Turki Al-Sheikh may need to help Teofimo smooth things over with the World Boxing Organization by offering a step-aside deal to the Catterall vs. Barboza Jr. fight winner. Al-Sheikh reportedly signed Lopez to a three-fight deal with the idea of him taking these fights:

Richardson Hitchins – April Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis – October Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney 2 loser/winner – February 2026

The other way for Lopez to swerve the winner would be to fight a unification against IBF light welterweight champion Richardson Hitchins next. The WBO would likely grant Teo permission to fight a unification next.

Lopez hasn’t said anything to the media about fighting Hitchins next, which could indicate that he’s balking at the idea of fighting him for fear of getting beaten. Teofimo hasn’t shown the talent to beat a fighter of Hitchin’s level.

Most of Teofimo’s popularity is based on his upset win against Vasily Lomachenko in 2020. That came against an injured, smaller, and older fighter. Teofimo has consistently looked poor since, and is widely viewed as a one-hit wonder.