Boxing Tonight: Catterall vs. Barboza Jr. – Live Results

Jack Catterall faces one could be his toughest test of his career tonight, going up against the unbeaten American Arnold Barboza Jr. in the main event for the vacant WBO interim light welterweight title at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England. The event will be shown live on DAZN starting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Barboza Jr. (31-0, 11 KOs) has all the talent, size, and power to neutralize the fighting style Catterall uses to finesse his way to victories against more powerful opposition. This is not a good matchup for Jack to be fighting this kind of talent, and it could end badly for him tonight unless he gets lucky with the scoring.

Catterall does have the hometown advantage here, so you can’t rule out a robbery entirely. That’s obviously not ideal for him, particularly if he’s hoping Turki Al-Sheikh will take notice of him to pay him massive money to fight on one of his cards.

DAZN card at 2 pm ET

Jack Catterall vs. Arnold Barboza Jr

Reece Bellotti vs. Michael Gomez Jr

Pat McCormack vs. Robbie Davies Jr

Zelfa Barrett vs. Jazza Dickens