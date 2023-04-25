Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr II Set For June 17 At Middleweight!

An official announcement of the return fight between Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Junior is expected today, with the rematch set for June 17th in Manchester, this according to sources who informed ESPN. The return fight will take place at middleweight. Smith, the older man by a year at age 34, entered the ring with Eubank as a 2-1 underdog back in January, only for “Beefy” to score a fourth round stoppage win.

Eubank, who entered the ring armed with a rematch clause, let it be known quite soon after the loss that he would be activating the clause. There was, however, some talk of Eubank instead facing Conor Benn – these two of course supposed to have fought in October of last year, this before Benn sensationally failed two drugs tests – but now Eubank will be going for revenge.

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr. will meet in a middleweight rematch on June 17 in Manchester, England, sources told ESPN. Smith scored the upset win over Eubank in January, a fourth-round TKO with two knockdowns.https://t.co/tiqJ5aOZ7e — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 24, 2023

Smith, 33-3-1(20) is confident he can and will defeat Eubank, 32-3(23) a second time. If Smith does repeat his win, Eubank’s career will be in pretty poor shape, with no obvious route for him to go should he carry on fighting. Smith-Eubank II is an interesting fight yet plenty of fans grumbled how the first fight was a pay-per-view offering, with the rematch almost certain to be PPV also.

It will be interesting to see how many buys the return fight pulls in. On the under card, Savannah Marshall will return to action following her first pro loss, this of course to Claressa Shields in their heavily hyped fight of last October. Marshall, the former WBO middleweight champion, will reportedly move up in weight to challenge Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the undisputed super middleweight title.

This fight could outshine the main event.

So, what do YOU guys think – will it be repeat or revenge when Smith and Eubank get it on again in June?

Eubank promised so much with his career but it’s fair to say he fell a long way short of achieving what he said he would achieve. A revenge win over Smith would be the biggest win of Eubank’s career.