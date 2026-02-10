“I didn’t want to be in the Super Bowl as a loser,” Zayas said this week. The plan stayed on hold until after January 31, when he won a unanimous decision in Puerto Rico to become a unified champion.

Travel and Rehearsal

The sequence mattered to him. The performance was scheduled only after the fight was finished and the result confirmed. Zayas noted that no rehearsals were scheduled and no confirmations were made until after his hand was raised.

Zayas flew to California the morning after the fight and began preparations later that weekend, even though the halftime show itself was still days away. By the time Bad Bunny arrived in San Francisco following his Grammy win, Zayas was already starting rehearsals.

Zayas said the halftime appearance was more nerve-wracking than any prize fight he has been involved in, pointing to the scale of the stadium and the live production.

Focus Returns to Boxing

Still, the cameo never displaced his focus for the week. Zayas treated the moment as something earned rather than something scheduled in advance. The fight dictated the timing, the travel, and whether the appearance happened at all.

With the Super Bowl over, Zayas has already turned back to boxing business and the next date on his calendar, as discussions continue around his first title defense and possible summer plans in New York later this year. The moment passed quickly, but the condition he set made his priorities clear. For now, no date has been finalized.