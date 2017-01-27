Leo Santa Cruz no fan of new President Donald Trump; fears deportation of his family under new administration

Although former featherweight champ Leo Santa Cruz has other more impending matters on his mind right now – namely regaining his belt from the man who took it from him last July, Carl Frampton – the prospect of new US President Donald Trump going ahead with his threat of deporting “all illegal immigrants” from America alarms the Mexican warrior.





According to Trump’s ideals, Santa Cruz’ family, including his mother and father, would be deported. Santa Cruz was brought to America by his father twenty years ago, as they searched for the American Dream. Santa Cruz says Trump is being unfair to all the hard working Mexicans and Latin people by threatening to deport them all.

“It concerns me Trump talks about wanting to kick out all Mexicans, the Latin people and the immigrants,” Santa Cruz said as quoted by The Mail. “I wouldn’t like them to deport my family – my Dad, my Mom and a lot of other relatives I have here. That’s why my parents came here from Mexico. They worked hard to give us a better future. I stuck to boxing and thanks to my parents I am where I am right now and can give my family a great future. Trump says people come here to do drugs. Yes, some. But not all. If he was only picking on the people who do bad things they could deport them. But not those who come here to make a better life and do good for their family. That’s not fair.”

It seems Trump’s support and popularity amongst Mexican people will never get too high; with the likelihood of him being thoroughly disliked if he actually begins deporting good, honest hard working people. But politics aside, Santa Cruz is hungry to get the big win over Frampton tomorrow night in Las Vegas.

Santa Cruz has gone as far as to suggest he may retire if he cannot beat Frampton in their rematch. Fans expect another great fight, whoever wins. Who will Donald Trump, a former boxing money man, be rooting for!