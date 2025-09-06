Leo Atang: Britain’s Teenage Heavyweight Prospect Ready for Fight No. 2

As British superstar heavyweight Anthony Joshua closes in on the end of his enormously successful career, another young heavyweight who has already been burdened with the “next AJ” tag approaches his second pro fight. In fact, tonight, in Houghton-Le-Spring, 18 year old Leo Atang of York will face Christian Uwaka, 1-5-1(1) and only stopped once.

Atang, who made his debut in July when he wiped out Milen Paunov inside a round, has come across as a very level-headed individual, especially considering his years. And the man who cut his teeth at amateur level, with him winning, amongst other things, a gold medal at the 2024 World Boxing Under-19 Championships, was signed up by Eddie Hearn earlier this year. Hearn, and others, expect a whole lot from the athletic and naturally gifted 6’6” operator.

Atang Wants to Be Known for More Than Power

But as powerful as he is, as much as he is being looked at as possibly the next destroyer of the division, the easygoing, modest Atang says he wants to be way more than just a puncher. Speaking with The Yorkshire Post this week, Atang urged fans to “notice my IQ and my speed and everything above it.”

It’s clear Atang is a thinking person; a thinking fighter. He also wants to be a “different heavyweight.”

“I don’t want them to think I’m just another heavyweight who is going to use his strength and plough people over,” Atang said. “I want to be a different heavyweight, I want to show the skills. I think a lot rely on their power and strength, which is why I believe I’ll eventually overtake them when the times comes.”

Early Days, Big Expectations

It could of course be quite a while before the time comes for Atang to really show the world what he’s capable of, what he’s got. At a mere 18, Atang has, potentially, as much as two decades in which to achieve the goals he currently has and perhaps set himself some more. It’s very early days, is what I’m saying. Tonight, Atang might get to see round-two, maybe not. But it’s always an exciting ride watching a talented young fighter rise through the ranks and improve all the time. And with Leo Atang, we are being promised great skill, great brain power, as well as the spectacle of hefty punching power and physical dominance.

Also on tonight’s card, York cruiserweight and fellow amateur standout Brad Casey, Atang’s good friend and spar-mate, will make his pro debut. Casey is 20 years old and he too has big things expected of him.