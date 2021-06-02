Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition rules for Sunday

The rules for this Sunday’s eight-round non-sanctioned exhibition match between boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr and YouTuber Logan Paul were finally revealed on Wednesday for their fight this Sunday, and thankfully, knockouts are allowed.

The fight will be taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday, June 6th, in Miami, Florida. It’ll be shown on Showtime PPV for an asking price of $50.

There’s a huge disparity in size, age, and experience between the 44-year-old Mayweather and 26-year-old Logan Paul. Mayweather has the boxing knowledge, but he’s also a lot smaller and older than the cruiserweight Logan.

While the match won’t count on the official records, Mayweather will be risking his legacy.

Getting knocked out by a YouTuber will be a huge blow to Mayweather’s career, likely tarnishing it by leaving that as the memory that fans have of him. That’s the downside of fighters like Mayweather and Roy Jones Jr staying too long in the sport. They risk tarnishing their legacy.

Mayweather will have to be careful because if he gets knocked out by the YouTuber Logan Paul, the boxing public will never let him forget about it.

Yeah, it’ll set the table for a big-money rematch between Mayweather and Logan for later this year, but it would do a number on Money May’s legacy.

There will be no judges, and no official winner, according to ESPN. However, a knockout can still and likely will happen in this match. The referee will be the one that decides on what is a knockout.

The Mayweather vs. Logan exhibition match isn’t sanctioned because of the huge disparity in size between the cruiserweight Paul and the experience advantage that Mayweather has.

If this were a fight that counted on the record books, it would be the second professional fight for Logan, who lost his pro debut two years ago to fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019.

Logan weighed in for that fight at 199 lbs, which is much heavier than the 149-lbs that Mayweather weighed in for his last professional fight against Conor McGregor in 2017. Mayweather has fought from 147 to 154 in the last 12 years of his carer.

Mayweather vs. Paul exhibition match rules:

Knockouts allowed

No official winner

The referee decides on what is a knockout

8 three minute rounds

Fight NOT sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Athletic Commission

12-ounce gloves to be worn by Mayweather and Logan

No headgear

Results don’t count on the professional records of the two fighters

If the 44-year-old Mayweather wins on Sunday, it’s widely believed that he’ll fight Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul next. He’s clearly the more talented of the two Paul brothers in terms of boxing ability and punching power.

Mayweather might need a big weight handicap, rehydration clause, and possibly a ‘no knockouts allowed’ rule for him to have a chance of beating Jake.

If Mayweather gets clipped by one of Jake’s big shots, it matters how talented he is. Jake’s power would likely nullify Mayweather’s advantage ni skills.