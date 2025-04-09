Keyshawn Davis Still On The Hunt For His First World Title Challenger As De Los Santos Rejects Offer

Recently crowned WBO lightweight champ Keyshawn Davis had it all planned out: he would have himself an active 2025, with three or even four fights undertaken this year. Fight-one was a huge success, as “The Businessman” stopped Denys Berinchyk to take the WBO belt in February. But now, Davis is still looking for his maiden title challenger.

It was thought Davis, 13-0(9) would make his first defence against Edwin De Los Santos, who called Davis out on social media. But now, as per a report from ESPN Deportes’ Salvador Rodriguez, De Los Santos and his team rejected the offer that came their way, with De Los Santos said to have asked for more dough.

So now, Davis is left looking around for someone to fight, and as a result, those three or four fights this year may not happen for him. There are plenty of other big and interesting fights out there for Davis, but as of right now all the top contenders seem to be busy. Davis was hoping to fight again in June, either at home in Norfolk or at Madison Square Garden, but the clock is ticking.

Davis has said he will fight the streaking Abdullah Mason down the road, but this fight – a “super fight” in the opinion of Davis – seems to be some way away yet. One man who wants a piece of Davis, and is a man Davis will seemingly have to fight one day, is Andy Cruz, the Cuban who defeated Davis no less than four times when they met as amateurs. Davis needs to put this right, surely?

Cruz is just 5-0(3) as a pro, but he seems to be a truly special talent. Would Davis agree to face Cruz in his first title defence? Is Cruz ready to fight Davis this summer?

The current 135 pound division is buzzing, but it’s not always all that easy for the big fights to get made. Hopefully Davis will be able to be the active fighter he wants to be this year.