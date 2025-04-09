Stanionis Promising A War, And A Win Over Boots Ennis

This Saturday night in Atlantic City, we will see a welterweight unification showdown that, although it’s no Leonard-Hearns, is a big deal today – and absolutely this weekend’s biggest, most interesting fight. Jaron “Boots” Ennis, the IBF champ at 147 pounds, and Eimantas Stanionis, the WBA ruler, will put both their belts and their unbeaten records on the line.

It’s an interesting match of styles, and some good judges see this as, if not a 50-50 fight, then close to it. Ennis is a slight favourite to win, but not anything like an overwhelming one. Ennis has looked great in some of his fights, while he has left fans less than impressed in others. The same could be said of Stanionis.

So, who gets the win on Saturday night?

Stanionis of Lithuania, is perfect at 15-0(9) and he has held the WBA welterweight title since last April. While Boots of Philly is unbeaten at an impressive 33-0(29) and he has been the IBF boss at 147 since January of 2023.

Stanionis spoke with DAZN, and he said he is ready for war on Saturday, this after putting the work in at the Wild Card Gym.

“Camp at Wild Card has been a war zone – exactly how I like it,” Stanionis said. “With coach Marvin Somodio, we’ve been grinding non-stop. The sparring partners we worked with are monsters, they pushed me to the edge……We’ve dialed in every weapon I possess. This is the best version of me the world’s ever seen. Ennis is slick, explosive, they say he’s the future of the division. That’s why I signed the contract. I don’t duck anyone – I run toward the fire. This isn’t gonna be a chess match. This is going to be war. I’m stepping into that ring to test him, break him, and beat him.”

For a while now, we’ve been waiting to see what happens when Boots is forced to bring out his best stuff, his absolute A-game. This could happen in Saturday. To repeat, Ennis is a slight favourite, and he may well show us all his true qualities in this fight. That said, I’m going for Stanionis to pull off the upset (the minor upset), this by winning a close decision in AC.

There will almost certainly be a rematch, but this Saturday will see Stanionis unify two of the world welterweight titles.