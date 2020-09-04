Kell Brook Very Confident He Can Topple Terence Crawford

Email WhatsApp 29 Shares

Former IBF welterweight champ Kell Brook says negotiations for a fight between himself and reigning WBO 147 pound champ and pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford are progressing well, and the Sheffield man is already doing a good job in attempting to convince us all he will cause the big upset when the fight happens.

Brook, who won a squeaker over Shawn Porter to win the IBF belt back in 2014, says he is looking forward to “dethroning another welterweight American world champion in his own back yard.”

Speaking with Sky Sports, 34-year-old Brook also stated how Crawford has “never been in with anyone as strong, powerful, quick, and with the timing I possess.” Brook says the fight, if it happens as planned, will give fight fans “something to get excited about,” and how the contest will “close 2020 in style.”

Brook, 39-2(27) says that the latest he’s heard is that the fight is likely heading towards Las Vegas, and “The Special One” states that suits him fine as he’s always wanted to fight a big battle in glitzy Sin City.

“Date wise Bob Arum is looking at mid-November, so tell Sky Sports to get the sparklers ready because I’ll be bringing the fans fireworks!” Brook said. “He’s an elite fighter, but he’s never been in with anyone as strong, powerful, quick, and with the timing I possess. I think he knows that too. Nobody at 147 can take that right hand from me when it lands flush.”

But the problem Brook may have is landing his essential weapon flush on the elusive and defensively gifted, super-slick Crawford. If Brook CAN get home with some heavy shots, we will have an exciting fight to watch unfold. It should be remembered that Brook was doing more than pretty good in his battle with Errol Spence before his eyes went on him.

Brook is hugely strong for the 147-pound limit, as Spence found out. Providing the can make the welterweight limit without depleting himself, and assuming his facial bones don’t let him down (broken as they were in the Gennady Golovkin and Spence fights), Brook might give Crawford, 36-0(27) his toughest welterweight fight yet.

Of course, Crawford is a heavy favorite to win, but after so much time out of action, perhaps Crawford will suffer from rust more so than Brook; what with “Bud’s” style being so reliant on him being razor-sharp. Another factor in the fight, though, will be how much Brook has left. How much did those punishing losses to GGG and Spence take out of Brook?