Keith Thurman Survives The Roughest Round Of His Career In Decision Win Over Tough Josesito Lopez; Targets Pacquiao Fight

First the good news: Keith Thurman is back, he is still the WBA welterweight champion and the 30 year old gave us an exciting fight last night in Brooklyn with his closer than expected decision win over Josesito Lopez. Now the bad news: Thurman was caught plenty by a seriously determined Lopez, the Floridian enduring the worst three-minutes of his career in round-seven, when his head was snapped back again and again by right hands.





Okay, after a 22-month layoff, Thurman was never going to be at his best, but his stamina was good, his timing, in the earlier rounds, was fine, and the champ’s chin held up (although Lopez, though as tough as they come, is no big puncher), but still, the critics have plenty to focus on. Thurman’s right hand appeared to have no real effect on Lopez (who does, as we know, have a fine chin and genuine heart), even causing some to wonder if he had injured the hand (it was an injury to Thurman’s right elbow, along with one to his left hand, that kept him out for those 22-months).

Nothing was said about the hand post-fight, Thurman instead vowing to fight again this year. Thurman and his fans had better hope he can turn in a better performance than the one he gave last night. Judging solely by last night’s display, Thurman will have his hands as full as can be against Errol Spence or Terence Crawford. In fact, Thurman could have a hard time of things in his next fight if he faces the man he has called out, in Manny Pacquiao.





As quoted by RingTV.com, “One Time” is very much interested in a fight with the living legend; even if he has to travel to the Philippines to get it.

“Bring it in the ring. Maybe Brooklyn, maybe Vegas, wherever Manny Pacquiao wants it,” Thurman said shortly after his majority decision win over “Riverside Rocky” Lopez. “I’d fight him in the Philippines if I had to.”

Amazingly, considering the age of the two men who each hold a version of the WBA welterweight title, Pacquiao looked far better than Thurman did in his last fight, that wide decision over Adrien Broner. We can of course put a lot of Thurman’s struggles with Lopez down to rust, but going by the two respective performances of Pacquiao and Thurman, the 40 year old marvel has to be given a great chance of defeating Thurman if they fight next. And wouldn’t that be a great win for Pac Man.

Thurman threw a lot of punches last night, his energy levels serving him well, while Pacquiao was his dynamic self against Broner. Put them in a ring together – wherever it is – and Thurman and Pacquiao will surely give us a terrific fight. Whoever wins.