Adam Kownacki: The Most Exciting Heavyweight Contender Today

Unbeaten Polish heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki is getting better and better. The rough and tumble slugger is also piling up the exciting performances. Last night in stopping a game but overpowered Gerald Washington far quicker than anyone else ever has – Deontay Wilder (who was ringside) included – Kownacki improved to 19-0(15). The second-round stoppage win sent the vast Polish contingent home very happy, while the rest of the fans have a genuine heavyweight warrior to get excited about.





Is Kownacki the most exciting heavyweight contender out there right now? Washington, who fell to 19-3-1(12) would probably agree that he is. Certainly the looks-are-deceiving banger has raw power, underrated speed and accuracy, a good engine and a fan-friendly style of the highest order. The most formidable Polish heavyweight since the days of the unstable Andrew Golota, Kownacki has developed into a top-10 contender and a title shot is now being spoken about.

Last time out, in hammering out another exciting win, a decision victory over a determined Charles Martin, Kownacki said afterwards how he felt he had improved significantly as a fighter. Last night, in bombing out Washington far quicker than Wilder and Jarrell Miller managed to do, Kownacki earned himself more praise and respect.





What next for Kowancki? Washington, who tried his best to slug it out with the seven-years younger man, did manage to open a nasty cut above Kownacki’s left eye, so it might be a few months before “Baby Face” Kownacki gets to fight again. But when he does return the fans will be there cheering for more action, action they are guaranteed to get each and every time the man from Lomza steps into the ring.

Also a likeable and down to earth guy, Kowancki would produce a genuine feel-good story if he managed to accomplish his goal of becoming heavyweight champion of the world. Now, perhaps for the first time, it looks as though Kownacki might just do it. Yes, bigger, stiffer tests than Washington are needed first, but that’s yet another great thing about the 258 pound Kownacki: he wants to fight the best. There could be some great match-ups involving Kownacki in the coming months.