George Kambosos Jr denies Emiliano Vargas fight, teases big news

The speculation surrounding a potential clash between George Kambosos Jr. and rising prospect Emiliano Vargas has been definitively silenced.
The denial came directly from Kambosos’ inner circle, with his brother and manager taking to X (formerly Twitter) to label the reports as false.
“Fake news!! @georgekambosos has bigger news to be announced soon. This will get your tongues wagging.”
This clarification fits with recent reports indicating that Top Rank was not moving forward with the Vargas matchup. It effectively shifts the focus away from a “prospect vs. veteran” developmental fight and toward a more significant announcement for the former unified champion.
For Kambosos, bypassing a fight with the 21-year-old Vargas is a calculated business move. Since his 2021 victory over Teofimo Lopez, the Australian has navigated a difficult 2-4 stretch, including losses to Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko.
The “bigger news” teased by his camp suggests that Kambosos is looking for a high-value opportunity, likely a recognizable name that brings either a major payday or a path back to a belt.
At this stage, the Kambosos camp likely knows they have limited “lives” left in the sport. Fighting a young, fast, hungry lion like Emiliano Vargas is a low-money, high-risk situation. If they are going to lose again, they want to do it on a massive stage against a champion or a legend for a career-high purse.
Kambosos’ career-best win five years ago over Teofimo Lopez is now seen as a fluke. That 2021 night in New York increasingly looks like the ultimate “perfect storm” rather than a true arrival at the elite level. Teofimo was distracted and weight-drained, and George fought the fight of his life. Since then, the reality has set in that he might just be a very good, high-level operator who lacks the specific dimensions to stay at the top of the 135 or 140-pound divisions.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/30 at 11:38 PM