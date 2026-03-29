Rolando “Rolly” Romero questioned how Sebastian Fundora is able to compete at junior middleweight following his stoppage win over Keith Thurman, pointing to the champion’s size and weight cuts.R
Rolly made the comments in a post-fight discussion, focusing on Fundora’s physical profile at 154 pounds.
“They need to calibrate them scales,” Romero said to Fight Hub TV about Fundora. “We don’t know how he makes those weight loss. There is some kind of trickery going on in boxing that nobody wants to talk about.”
The “trickery” and “calibrate the scales” comments are where Rolly gets prickly. By suggesting the weight cuts are physically impossible for a 6-foot-6 man, he’s subtly implying that Fundora has an unfair, almost “unnatural” advantage.
By focusing so heavily on the height and the weight cut, Rolly shifts the credit away from Fundora’s skill and onto his physical dimensions. It’s a way of saying, “He didn’t outbox Thurman; he out-sized him.”
Rolly is “respectfully hating.” He knows Fundora is dangerous, but he wants to make sure everyone knows that Fundora’s height makes it an uneven playing field. It’s a classic move to keep himself relevant in the 154-pound conversation while taking a swipe at the champion’s biggest advantage.
“The thing is, how you going to reach him?” Romero said. “You got to stay close, but he’s better on the inside.”
Rolly also pointed to Fundora’s punch selection and power, saying his appearance does not reflect what opponents experience in the ring.
“The dude has pretty much every punch in the book, uppers are crazy,” he said. “You would think the dude had no power because he look like a string bean. Every punch sound like that.”
Romero added that Fundora has improved in recent fights and called him “a freak of nature,” while mentioning Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Vergil Ortiz Jr. as possible opponents.
“Those fights are crazy. All those fights are very interesting.”
Fundora’s size has been a recurring topic at 154, and Rolly’s comments add to that discussion following his latest win.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/29 at 5:25 PM