Kazuto Ioka To Defend WBO Super-Flyweight Title Against Francisco Rodriguez Jr On Sept 1

One of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world today, really a great fighter who should be a way bigger star than he currently is, reigning WBO super-flyweight champ Kazuto Ioka of Tokyo, Japan has announced his next fight. Just over two weeks from now, the 32 year old four-weight champion (minimumweight, light-flyweight, flyweight, super-flyweight) will face Francisco Rodriguez of Mexico. The fight will take place at Ota City Gymnasium in Tokyo.

Ioka, 26-2(15) has not boxed since New Year’s Eve, when he defeated the all-action Kosei Tanaka in pretty dominating fashion, stopping Tanaka in the eighth round to win his fourth belt in as many weights. Ioka was nothing short of sensational that night and now, if he’s not suffering from any ring-rust, Ioka should have too much of just about everything for 28 year old Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez Jr, a former IBF and WBO mini-flyweight champion, is tough of course (aren’t all Mexican fighters?) and at 34-4-1(24) he has a good record and he has a good deal of big-fight experience. Rodriguez Jr has not lost a fight since back in 2015, when he lost a split decision to Moises Fuentes. Since then, Rodriguez Jr has won an impressive 15 fights on the spin, including wins over Hernan Marquez and, last time out in February, Martin Tecuapetta. Rodriguez Jr is a worthy challenger for Ioka’s belt, no doubt about it.

Stopped just once, this by Roman Gonzalez way back in 2013 (a 7th round TKO loss), Rodriguez Jr has mixed it with some excellent fighters. Ioka did look pretty close to flawless against Tanaka and there is much to look forward to in the September fight. It’s tough to pick against Ioka, though. Ioka is fighting at home, he is coming off a quite superb win, and he is hungry to carry on proving his greatness (where is Ioka on YOUR pound-for-pound list?)

Let’s hope there is some US/UK television coverage of this fight. Ioka is a special fighter. Again, Ioka should be a far bigger name than he is.