Unbeaten Heavyweight Contender Cassius Chaney Looking For A Big KO Over Shawndell Winters Tonight

Perhaps one of the best unbeaten heavyweight contenders currently making a name for himself in the US, is Cassius Chaney. Chaney is a 6’6” tall, athletic and talented fighter who has scored some impressive KO’s in compiling his 20-0(14) record. Tonight, the 34-year-old (Chaney’s age a matter of concern for some fans, who feel he might not have too much time in which to reach the top) faces Shawndell Winters over a scheduled ten rounds in Worcester, Mass.

Not too many people seem to think the fight will go all ten rounds. Chaney is coming off a December 2020 KO over Jason Bergman. While 40-year-old Winters (his age also something of a concern) is coming off a points loss to Mexican journeyman Roberto Nafate, who Winters lost to in March. Winters has also been beaten, by stoppage, by Joseph Parker and Alen “The Savage” Babic. Winters, 13-5(12) is a big underdog going into tonight’s bout.

Chaney is certainly a good heavyweight to keep an eye on. Fast, in great physical shape and aggressive (yet also keen to learn and get rounds in), Chaney of Connecticut has a growing fan base. Can Chaney go all the way? Will he make his move into top-20 or top-10 competition soon? The clock is ticking on Chaney’s career and at age 34 he doesn’t figure to have too much time in which to make his move.

Chaney should get the stoppage win tonight but looking good and making something of a statement may be more important to him. Would anything other than a KO win be enough for Chaney, and for the critics? Chaney has won his last nine by KO or stoppage, while Winters has been stopped three times.

Look for Chaney to get the stoppage win in around five or six rounds tonight, maybe sooner. Maybe 2022 will prove to be Chaney’s breakout year? There are a number of good, unbeaten US heavyweights out there making names for themselves and maybe Chaney is one of the best of the bunch.