“Joyce Should Stay Away From Zhang, Fight Whyte Next” Says Frazer Clarke

Joe Joyce is getting a good deal of advice from a good many people right now. And, in light of the way Joyce was beaten so comprehensively by Zhilei Zhang, most of these people are advising “The Juggernaut” to steer clear of Zhang, to NOT take the rematch. One of these people is unbeaten heavyweight hope/former Olympian Frazer Clarke.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Clarke said that in his opinion Joyce should not tangle with “Big Bang” a second time, and instead fight Dillian Whyte next. “Big Fraze” sees only one winner if Joyce and Zhang do fight again.

“I think probably deja vu would happen all over again,” Clarke said on what would happen if the two giants did collide a second time. “You win some, you lose some. It’s a bad loss, it’s took your interim position away. I’d stay away from that. I don’t think there are many people in the world that would have done that to Joe Joyce. The southpaw stance added in with the punch power was a massive thing. I think [Deontay] Wilder would possible do that to him but I think the southpaw stance played a big part with Joe. But I think he can come back. Don’t write this man off. I think Dillian Whyte was there (at the fight Saturday) trying to build a bit of a fight. I think that’s a great fight for Joe. I think that’s a fight Joe wins.”

Whyte would of course be a risky return fight for Joyce, as experienced and as tough as Whyte is. But after the way he was beaten by Zhang, with Joyce taking considerable punishment, any return fight aside from an obvious “safe” fight will be risky. How much did the loss to Zhang take out of Joyce? Can Joyce rebuild at age 38 (in September)?

Whyte wants Zhang but it could be that Joyce and Whyte get it on, as Clarke has suggested. And a Whyte-Joyce fight would be a big attraction here in the UK, no doubt. One loss does not mean the end for a fighter, but Joyce has some seriously serious thinking to do right now. We’re seen what can happen when a fighter takes the immediate rematch with the guy that has just beaten him. Very often, it does prove to be a case of repeat, not revenge.

What would YOU do if you were Joe Joyce – fight Zhang again or go down a different road?