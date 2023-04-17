Can Zhilei Zhang Become World Heavyweight Champion?

Going into Saturday night’s fight with an unbeaten Joe Joyce, Chinese heavyweight Zhang Zhilei told us what he was going to do: beat Joyce up, give him a taste of “Chinese Power,” and get the stoppage win. The 39 year old lefty was as good as his word, and this is now two fights on the spin where “Big Bang” has sent the heavy betting favourite home knowing just how good, how deceptively good, he is.

Zhang dropped a decision against Filip Hrgovic back in August of last year, but the fight was very close, with plenty of people feeling Zhang did enough to win, and the performance he gave showed us all how effective Zhang is. Somewhat like a southpaw version of George Foreman (the “old” version), Zhang constantly walks forward, he puts immense pressure on his opponent by doing so, and he has an effective jab, deceptive skills, and though slow, Zhang has some crafty punches in his arsenal. And the big guy has a solid, reliable chin.

Now, having relieved Joyce of his interim WBO heavyweight belt, Zhang aims to become a world champion. Can he do it? Time may turn out to be Zhang’s biggest adversary. At age 39, and behind both Daniel Dubois and Hrgovic as far as being mandatory for a shot at one of the three belts Oleksandr Usyk currently holds, Zhang could have to wait many months before getting a shot at Usyk (and that’s assuming Usyk has not lost a fight by then).

But is Zhang, 25-1-1(20) good enough to win a world title? Basing things on his last two performances, Zhang is indeed good enough to be a test for anyone on the planet – the skilled Ukrainian, who is also a southpaw, included. But can Zhang beat Usyk? That’s a tough fight, a tricky night, very possibly a frustrating night, for Zhang – as it can be for anyone who fights Usyk.

But Zhang has earned his shot, he deserves his chance. Zhang will now have to keep himself sharp by staying active, and this can be a risky thing for any heavyweight, as Joyce found out to his cost on Saturday. Who might Zhang fight while he waits for his turn at Usyk? We know Zhang called out Tyson Fury right after his stoppage win over Joyce, but that fight could be, no doubt would be, tough to make. We all know how hard a bargain Fury can drive when negotiating what he knows will be a hard night’s work for him. Instead, it might be that Zhang winds up boxing Joyce again, as per the rematch clause “The Juggernaut” entered the ring with in London.

But again, Zhang has arrived, he is unique as far as being the only Chinese heavyweight of any real note and talent ever, and he has earned his shot. It’s when Zhang gets his shot that will prove most difficult.

Zhang, though, sure is a great guy, an easy guy to root for. What a story it really would be if he managed to become world heavyweight champion.