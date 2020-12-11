Joshua-Pulev Weigh-In Turns Tense – Joshua 240.8, Pulev 239.7

Email WhatsApp 27 Shares

Both defending WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua and challenger Kubrat Pulev looked in great shape at today’s official weigh-in, with both guys looking ready to rumble.

Joshua tipped-in at a little over the 240-pound mark, while Pulev was a little lower at a bit above 239. Both guys have evidently put in the work in the gym, and now they are ready to fight.

In fact, things got a little tense at today’s weigh-in, and both guys seemed ready to fight right then and there. Usually, the “nice guy,” an annoyed Joshua, was soon poking his finger in Pulev’s face.

Security got between the two men, but they then had the customary face-off, and the two continued to argue. Pulev taunted Joshua, and the defending champ did not like it one bit, as he made clear when speaking with Sky Sports after weighing in.

“I would have clapped him on his jaw, just then,” Joshua said. “But I have to wait until tomorrow. I know what he’s like. I’ve studied him. He thinks he’s a warrior. I said to him, ‘Don’t let the guys that you’ve fought gas you up; you’re against a real one now.’

When people come in the ring with me, they are confident. After a few rounds, their soul is destroyed. Once I see that I can take him out. We are big boys. We punch heavy. The first man to land will be the last man standing.”

If Joshua’s pre-fight mood of today is anything to go by, we will perhaps see the aggressive and very exciting version of A.J, not the cautious safety-first boxer we saw in the Andy Ruiz rematch.

If this does turn out to be the case, will it be bad news for Pulev, or will it be good news? Maybe Pulev is hoping Joshua stands his ground and trades with him, the Bulgarian then able to land some heavy counters.

Of course, the fans are hoping for an exciting slugfest. Maybe, after all the time they have been forced to remain idle and out of the ring, both Joshua, 23-1(21) and Pulev are close to bursting point, craving action. There could be some pent-up aggression, that’s for sure.

From even when this fight was first supposed to happen, a considerable number of months ago, this writer’s prediction was a points win for Joshua.

Now, with the apparent bad blood between the two men, that prediction is not looking so good. Can Joshua get the KO? Can Pulev lower the boom? Or will the fight actually go the distance after all?

For what it’s worth, I’m still predicting a decision win for Joshua. But we could be in store for an explosive fight tomorrow night. Pulev, 28-1(14) is most definitely a very live underdog, despite his age (39 to 31 for Joshua). And he may have succeeded in getting under Joshua’s skin.

