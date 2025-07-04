Catterall vs Eubank: Jack’s Experience Gap Too Wide?

On a holiday weekend in the states, Jack Catterall faces Harlen Eubank live on DAZN across the pond in Manchester Arena. Eubank is coming off TKO victory over Tyrone McKenna back in March. The favorite Catterall took a loss over 12-rounds to Arnold Barboza via spilt decision in February. Although Jack lost to a quality boxer in Barboza, Catterall had been on a 4-fight winning streak. It was his first loss since dropping a split decision to Josh Taylor, which many believed he did enough to win their first meeting.

Jack earning wins over Josh Taylor in the rematch, Regis Prograis, and a faded Jorge Linares gives him a major advantage in the experience department. Not to take anything away from a fine performance by Harlem against McKenna, but this is a large step up in competition. With a 21-0 record Eubank looks the part of a rising contender. Harlem must show the power he had knocking Tyrone McKenna down 3 separate times in route to a tenth-round stoppage. Prior to that outing, Eubank had just 8 knockouts in his career.

Beyond experience, Jack Catterall has more paths to victory in this boxing podcaster’s opinion. Jack can box nicely at range using a jab and scoring follow up punches. Catterall also can bang up close as he showed in his win over Josh Taylor. Jack’s jab, solid defense, cleaner punching, along with targeting the body will win him this fight. Eubank will need a quick start winning the opening frames in hopes of Catterall getting desperate in the second half of the fight.

Style wise expect for this bout to feature ebbs and flows. Hopefully we don’t get a boring fight and it’s close on the cards heading into the last handful of rounds. Harlem Eubank is an underdog on the betting books sitting around +215 to +240. Betting on Harlem by decision pays out at a +410 clip. Catterall by decision is –154. As us boxing fans know there’s always a chance a perfect punch or a cut can change the fight outcome quickly. Not going out on a limb here, but this fight will go the distance so bet accordingly.

My Official Prediction is Jack Catterall by Decision.

Side Note: Joe Cordina and Skye Nicolson return on the DAZN undercard. The fight that is the closest matchup on paper is Aqib Fiaz vs. Alex Murphy.

