Catterall vs. Eubank On Saturday: “Do Or Die” For Catterall Says Promoter

This Saturday night, the “other Eubank,” the less famous Eubank, Harlem, will take a big step up in quality of opposition against Jack Catterall. The welterweight clash will take place in Manchester, and through the fight will mark a move into genuine world class by Eubank, promoter Kalle Sauerland says the fight is “do or die” as far as Catterall is concerned.

Speaking with The Ring, Sauerland said that Catterall, 30-2(13) and coming off a close decision defeat at the hands of Arnold Barboza, absolutely has to win, but he also said that the “pressure of the Eubank name” is on Eubank’s shoulders.

Can Catterall Handle the Pressure — Or Will Eubank Break Through?

“It’s a big step up [for Harlem], that’s what champions, real champions, need to do,” Sauerland said. “Harlem’s a fantastic character and fighter, the way he conducts himself is very humble. The way he’s progressed taking little steps up….but this is the moment. It’s not the be-all and end-all, I won’t sell it as that, but it is the moment where we find out. He’s got the pressure of the name. But Catterall, a great fighter, gentleman and an advert for the sport, I think the pressure is on him, when it comes to where he’s been. He almost got there, this is sort of do or die for him.”

Experience vs. Ambition in a Fight That Could Define Two Careers

Eubank, 21-0(9) really wants to make a name for himself and become something other than the “other Eubank,” while Catterall cannot at all afford a third loss. We should see a good fight on Saturday, with both men willing to give their all in an effort at getting the win.

Catterall is the pick to win here, based on his big edge in experience, but Eubank could surprise us with a breakthrough showing.