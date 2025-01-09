Joseph Parker Turns 33 – Can He Become A Two-Time Heavyweight Champ?

Former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker celebrates his 33rd birthday today, and the warrior from New Zealand is aiming to have plenty to celebrate this February 22, when he will attempt to take Daniel Dubois’ IBF heavyweight belt to become a two-time heavyweight champ. Can Parker do it?

The age of 33 is not at all considered an advanced age for a fighter these days, especially not a heavyweight. Parker, though, does have plenty of miles on the clock. At 35-3(23), his record compiled since July of 2012, Parker is a fighter who seems to have been around for a heck of a long time. But there is nothing to suggest Parker is a faded force, not when we look at his recent form. If anything, Parker could be at his best right about now.

Since he began working with trainer Andy Lee in 2021, Parker has rebounded from a stoppage loss to Joe Joyce to score big wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. And Parker might just be one of the most experienced heavyweights out there today, having been in with Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora (twice), Joyce, Wilder, and Zhang.

Parker feels his great experience will see him to victory when he fights Dubois next month. Maybe. But Dubois, like Parker, is on a roll right now, with the 27-year-old having scored wins over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Joshua in his last three outings. Some people – Chisora, for one – feel Dubois’ power will be too much for Parker and that the reigning IBF heavyweight will stop Parker (Dubois recently said he picks Dubois to stop Parker inside five rounds). While others, such as Eddie Hearn, are picking Parker to defeat Dubois.

It’s a potentially great fight, and Parker, if he can win it, would be champion again seven years after losing his WBO belt against Joshua in their unification fight. It would be some achievement if Parker could make history as New Zealand’s first-ever two-time heavyweight champion. Parker defeated AJ conqueror Ruiz to win the vacant WBO heavyweight belt, and he made two successful defenses, one of which came in a fight with Hughie Fury.

Now, though, Parker could be on the verge of not only making boxing history but, with a win over Dubois, going into a couple of massive, massive fights. Parker would love to fight Oleksandr Usyk, and who knows, if he can beat Dubois, maybe Parker will get his chance to become a unified champion. Now, that would be huge for Parker and for his country.

One of the most genuinely nice guys in the sport, Parker has plenty of people rooting for him. Who knows, maybe the best could still be to come from Joe Parker’s career.

Who are YOU picking to win on February 22 – Dubois or Parker?