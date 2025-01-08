Schofield Pledges Rematch After Stevenson Fight: “He Gave Me A Shot”

Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) says he’ll give WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson a rematch after he defeats him on February 22nd. Schofield says the contract has no rematch clause, but he would still fight him again.

He feels that because Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) gave him the opportunity to fight for his title, he would want to pay him back.

Stevenson vs. Schofield will fight on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 card on February 22nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Rematch Guaranteed

“I don’t think so, but I would give him a rematch because he gave me the opportunity to fight for the belts,” said Floyd Schofield to talkSport Boxing when asked if he’d give WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson a rematch if he beats him on February 22nd. “Yeah, I’d have the WBC belt, but there’s three other belts I need to get. It don’t really change nothing. You get money, you get the belt and you probably get a lot of fake friends around you. I’m just trying to get home, go back to the drawing board, and getting better. “There’s probably some stuff I need to work on after the fight. So, we go from there. The train don’t stop just with Shakur. We got a whole. If it were up to me, there’s a whole another two divisions to go. This is just the beginning,” said Schofield.

Stevenson is going to be furious if he loses to Floyd Jr. because he seems pretty confident that this is a sure-thing win for him. He’s not even considering the possibility of him getting beat.

“Yeah, we bigger than this one in my opinion, but like I said, this is where it starts right here. Getting that green belt,” said Schofield about a fight against Gervonta Davis being a bigger one than the Stevenson clash.

It’s unlikely that Gervonta Davis would choose to fight Schofield because he’s on his way out of the sport and will hang up his gloves at the end of the year. He doesn’t want to fight punchers at this stage of his career because he’s focusing on fighting weaker guys to avoid getting beaten

Riches Await

“1.2 million isn’t a lot of money for the fight. If you know you’re going to be a billionaire, $1.2 million is a drop in the bucket,” said Schofield Sr.

If Floyd Jr. defeats Shakur on February 22nd, the money he’s going to make in the rematch is going to be a lot more. Future paydays will be extreme for Schofield, 22, if he defeats Shakur twice, especially if he knocks him out.

Schofield is going to need to be ready to chase Stevenson around the ring because he’s going to be moving a lot once he gets a taste of his power. He won’t stand and fight because he’s not the type to want to mix it up.