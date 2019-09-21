Joseph Parker not worried by Chisora’s intimidation tactics

Joseph Parker isn’t phased at all with the intimidation tactics that Dereck Chisora is trying on him ahead of their fight next month on October 26 at the O2 Arena in London, England.





Parker’s promoter David Higgins says the mind games by Chisora won’t work in throwing Joseph off his game. If anything, he’ll be amused by him.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Parker and Chisora will be fighting in the co-feature bout on October 26 on the undercard of Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor on DAZN and Sports Box Office. The reason why the Prograis-Taylor fight is the headliner is due to their being the final of the World Boxing Super Series. According to Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, DAZN is committed to the WBSS final. They couldn’t put that fight as the co-feature.

Chisora acting out isn’t going to create deep fear in Parker to make him afraid enough to not fight back next month.





“They can try all the mind games they want, but it might even strengthen Parker,” said Higgins to skysports.com. “It doesn’t work on Parker, the mind games. Joe will probably laugh at him, I reckon. I loved the performance at the last press conference.”

Former heavyweight world title challenger Chisora (31-9, 22 KOs) went into a rant at the kickoff press conference this month after learning that he wouldn’t be fighting in the main event. Chisora said he wanted more money if he has to fight if he’s not going to be fighting in the main event.

Chisora doesn’t have a trainer after splitting with Dave Coldwell. Higgins thinks that Chisora’s manager David Haye is the guy that’s training him. That may well be. He’s got enough experience and ring knowledge to know how dissect Parker’s weakness, and design a good game plan for Chisora to use.

Higgins thinks Chisora’s training camp is disrupted without him having a designated trainer, but that would not be an issue for him. Chisora has been fighting long enough to where he can probably train himself. Obviously, he needs sparring partners, and someone to help hold the mitts. That’s not a big deal. For some fighters like Wladimir Klitscko, having a good trainer was crucial for him. Chisora might be a different story