Joseph Parker May Fight Junior Fa In A Fight That Would Be “Huge In New Zealand” If Whyte, Chisora, Usyk, Povetkin Are Busy

Former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker got his 2020 campaign underway with a stoppage win over Shawndell Winters on February 29th, and the New Zealander is now plotting his next move. Very much in the hunt for a world title shot, or a fight with a big name/top contender, whichever comes first, Parker, 27-2(21) may take a fight with countryman Junior Fa next, as he waits for the big names to become available.





Parker has guys like Dillian Whyte (in a rematch), Dereck Chisora, Alexander Povetkin and Oleksandr Usyk on his radar, yet all four top names are currently busy. So, as promoter Dave Higgins told Sky Sports, it could be the unbeaten Fa next for his man Parker – in a fight that would be “huge in New Zealand.”

“Let’s be honest, Junior Fa and Parker would be huge in New Zealand because of the local rivalry, but globally the likes of Chisora, Povetkin, Usyk, Dillian Whyte would be bigger,” Higgins said. “Joseph Parker would happily fight any of them. Fa has got a decent record, I think he’s ranked number six by the WBO, so if the others are tied up, it might make sense to fight Junior Fa and then move into one of those bigger global names next.”





30-year-old Fa, who twice defeated and was twice beaten by Parker at amateur level, is currently 19-0(10) and he has been calling out Parker. Higgins says it would be good to see Parker “put Fa back in his place.” And this fight would certainly be a big attraction in New Zealand. Parker would obviously be the big favorite to win, and he would be taking the fight as a “stay busy” affair while he waits for one of the big names Higgins mentioned. But this is how upsets occur, is it not?

As we fans know, anything can happen in a heavyweight fight (look at this past Saturday’s Robert Helenius KO Adam Kownacki fight for yet another example of this), and maybe Fa will be hugely motivated, and dangerous, in a fight with Parker.

Can Parker become a two-time world heavyweight titleholder? Or can Junior Fa make a huge splash by upsetting Parker should this fight take place?