Joey Dawejko Scores Quick One-Round KO Over Joe Jones

Last night in Philadelphia, heavyweight Joey Dawejko returned to action and he picked up a quick night’s work in taking out Joe Jones in the opening round. Dawejko twice decked the overmatched Jones with powerful head shots, the fight over after two-and-a-half minutes. Dawejko is now 21-8-4 with 12 KO’s. Jones falls to 11-4 with 8 KO wins.

30 year old “Tank” Dawejko enjoyed fighting in front of his hometown fans and he sent them all home happy, even though they would perhaps have liked to have seen a little more action. Dawejko, who has been stopped just once (this by “Prince” Charles Martin back in 2013), returned to winning ways following his March 2020 decision loss to Cuban hope Frank Sanchez. 26-year-old Jones of New Jersey, who was taking a huge step up in class, has now lost three on the spin, two of them by stoppage defeat.

Dawejko remains a biggish name and there could be some good fights out there for him still. Dawejko did of course generate plenty of press a couple years ago courtesy of that sparring session with Anthony Joshua – did Dawejko knock AJ out in sparring or not? Dawejko has always said that, ‘what happens in sparring, stays in sparring.’

An interesting fight for Dawejko would perhaps be a return meeting with “Prince” Charles Martin, to see whether or not he could get revenge over the only man to have ever managed to stop him in a pro fight. Or maybe Dawejko could get himself a fight with one of the young, up-and-coming guys. Dawejko has an exciting, fan-friendly style and of course, he can punch. Dawejko didn’t have too much to beat last night but he got the job done in style nonetheless.

Dawejko, a pro since 2009, has a lot of experience yet at the same time he is still a pretty young guy at age 30. Dawejko is back to winning ways and now he needs a bigger fight. Let’s hope Dawejko is able to remain active here in 2021. As for Jones, it’s tough to see where he goes from here.