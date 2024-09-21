Jaime Munguia Defeats Erik Bazinyan In War – Boxing Results

Super middleweight contender Jaime Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) had to overcome a few rough patches to defeat Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) by a tenth-round knockout in a tougher-than-expected fight on Friday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Munguia had problems with Bazinyan’s powerful jab and boxing skills through the sixth round. In the seventh, Munguia hurt Bazinyan with a one-two combination and unloaded a barrage of heavy shots that had him close to being stopped.

In the tenth, Munguia staggered Bazinyan with a hard left. Rather than choosing to box, Bazinyan tried to slug his way out of the round but was hurt once again by Munguia.

The Mexican star then unloaded with a blizzard of punches that put Bazinyan down. The referee then counted him out. The time of the stoppage was at 2:36 of the tenth.

Richard Torrez Jr. Stops Joey Dawejko

Heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. (11-0, 10 KOs) showed his toughness, taking some big punches en route to defeating veteran Joey Dawejko (28-12-4, 16 KOs) by a fifth-round disqualification. An exhausted Dawejko lost his mouthpiece four times in the fourth and was docked points twice.

Whether it was intentional or not, the mouthpiece kept falling out when Dawejko would get nailed by punches. It looked like Dawejko couldn’t keep his mouth closed because he was gasping for air due to his conditioning.

After the second point deduction in the fourth, the referee warned Dawejko that he would disqualify him if he lost his mouthpiece again.

In the fifth round, Dawejko lost his mouthpiece again after being hit by a hard shot. The referee didn’t seem to care that it came out due to a punch. He disqualified Dawejko anyway, which spoiled the most entertaining round of the fight because he’d hit Torrez Jr. with some shots that had gotten the crowd into the match. The time of the stoppage was at 2:02 of the fifth.

Top Rank needs to step up Torrez Jr. already because they’re matching him in the exact same way they did with Edgar Berlanga when they promoted him.

Emiliano Vargas Stops Larry Fryers

Light welterweight prospect Emiliano Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) stayed unbeaten with a fifth-round knockout over Larry Fryers (13-7-1, 5 KOs). Vargas dropped Fryers with a left hook in the fifth round that put him down flat on his back. The referee stepped in and halted the fight.

Fryers had been hurt in the second round from three uppercuts that Vargas hit him with after backing him against the ropes. In the third, Fryers hurt Vargas with a body shot that backed him off.