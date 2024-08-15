Unbeaten Heavyweight Richard Torrez To Face Joey Dawejko On September 20th

Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Richard Torrez will take a step up in quality of opposition on September 20th. The 2020 Olympic silver medal winner will face tough and experienced Joey Dawejko, this in a scheduled eight rounder to take place on the under card of the Jaime Munguia-Erik Bazinyan bout that will go down in Glendale, Arizona. Dawejko, 28-11-4(16) will be looking to test Torrez and see what he’s all about.

This one could prove to be a lively heavyweight affair. Torrez, currently 10-0(10) and never having gone past the 8th round, with exactly half of his wins coming via quick, first-round stoppage win, was a fine amateur, with him also winning a bronze at the Pan Am Games back in 2019. The Southpaw from Tulare, California, has got some people excited and believing he can do big things at the pro level.

Still, just 25, this young for a heavyweight these days, Torrez may well learn some things about himself if Dawejko turns up in great shape and is ready to fight as hard as he can. Dawejko of Philadelphia is now 34 years of age, and “Tank,” as Dawejko is known, has been in with a number of big names, while he has also sparred with the top guys, Anthony Joshua most famously, or infamously; Dawejko having sparred AJ prior to the British superstar’s upset loss to Andy Ruiz five years ago.

Dawejko has been in with Jarrell Miller, “Prince” Charles Martin, Amir Mansour, Bryant Jennings, Sergey Kuzmin, Frank Sanchez, and one or two other guys of note. And while Dawejko has lost to most of the ranked fighters he has fought, he never goes easy, with him having been stopped just three times. How much has Dawejko got left after some 15 years in the pro ring? Can Dawejko give Torrez the kind of stiff test all young and upcoming fighters need?

Again, this fight could prove lively. Torrez is coming off a May stoppage win over a 14-0 Brandon Moore, while Dawejko is coming off an April stoppage win over a 7-1 Walter Burns. To repeat, if Dawejko, who has fast hands, decent power, and a good chin, has worked hard in the gym, this fight could prove to be a tough one for Torrez. Neither man is a giant of a heavyweight by today’s standards, with Torrez standing 6’2” and Dawejko being even shorter at 5’10.”

Scheduled for eight, this fight could go all the way.