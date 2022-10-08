Heavyweight Joey Dawejko Pounds Out Decision Win Over Terrell Jamal Woods

Last night in Philadelphia, heavyweights Joey Dawejko and Terrell Jamal Woods fought a tough and entertaining six rounder. The fight saw local man Dawejko work Wood’s body and the 32 year old enjoyed a good start. Woods, from Forrest City, Arkansas, wasn’t busy enough early but the man with one of the most deceiving records in the sport came on strong in the last two rounds, this when the 256 pound Dawejko was seemingly out of gas.

But it was too little too late and Dawejko got the win via scores of 58-56, and 59-55 twice, the last two cards a little too wide. Dawejko is now 23-10-4(13). 33 year old Woods, who came in in good shape at 242 pounds, is now 28-54-9(20). It would have been interesting to see whether or not Dawejko would have had the stamina to go ten rounds last night.

Dawejko, who briefly retired from the sport earlier this year, has now won two fights in a row since suffering back-to-back stoppage losses to Zhan Kossobutskiy and Stephan Shaw. Known as “Tank,” Dawejko is of course known for “that” sparring session with Anthony Joshua. Dawejko looked good when he attacked Wood’s midsection last night, but he was just too heavy at 256. Woods, arguably the best fighter out there with as many defeats as he has on his record (Woods often takes fights on short-notice and he is rarely stopped), will no doubt be kicking himself today, so much in command of the fight as he was in the final two rounds.

It will be interesting to see where Dawejko goes from here. A tough man who, when in top shape, can hang with the contenders (see his decision losses to the likes of Bryant Jennings, Sergey Kuzmin and Frank Sanchez), Dawejko would perhaps make a good opponent for Frazer Clarke or maybe Daniel Dubois. As for the ever-busy and active Woods, he already has his next fight scheduled, for next month. On his day, Woods is capable of springing the upset.