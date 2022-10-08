Ring Magazine New Heavyweight Top-10 – “Retired” Tyson Fury Unranked

The brand-new Ring Magazine heavyweight Top-10 rankings list has come out, and fans are making quite a fuss over the fact that there is one notable fighter missing from the rankings – WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury. Yet Fury is absent for one simple reason: he announced his retirement a short time ago, and he handed over his Ring Magazine belt in doing so (this forcing a number of non-believers to think that maybe Fury WAS actually serious about retirement; yet Fury later cleared it up by stating his intention was to come back and become a three-time Ring Magazine heavyweight champion).

Ring Magazine will again rank Fury after he has boxed again. But will Fury be placed at the top of the list, or will current NO-1 Oleksandr Usyk remain at the top of the pile? In an ideal world, the two rival heavyweight champions would fight each other to decide once and for all who is the best. Fans hope to see a Fury-Usyk showdown next year some time, yet many are unable to get too optimistic or excited. We will wait and see if this absolutely fascinating fight goes ahead in 2023 or not.

For now, here are the ten best big men of the sport according to the good folks who write for “The Bible of Boxing.”

Champion: Oleksandr Usyk

1: Anthony Joshua

2: Deontay Wilder

3: Joe Joyce

4: Andy Ruiz Jr

5: Dillian Whyte

6: Luis Ortiz

7: Joseph Parker

8: Filip Hrgovic

9: Frank Sanchez

10: Zhilei Zhang

So, do you agree with this list, or do you find fault with it? For some fans, Joe Joyce may be ranked too highly, although “The Juggernaut” is coming off that impressive KO win over former WBO champ Joseph Parker. Should Whyte, who has not won a fight since March of last year, be ranked so highly? Should Joshua be above Wilder, or should it be the other way around?

What issue, if any, do YOU have with the new heavyweight Top-10 from Ring Magazine?