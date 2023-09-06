Joe Cusumano The Latest In The Growing List Of Fighters To Fail A Drugs Test

Here’s another one for ya. It’s been reported how heavyweight Joe Cusumano’s drugs tests, both before and after his June 24 fight with Adam Kownacki, came back with traces of banned substances.

Cusumano stopped the faded Kownacki in the eighth round in New York, the upset the biggest win of the Italian-born slugger’s career. But now, the result very likely to be changed to that of no contest, Cusumano’s entire career is in jeopardy.

And so the disturbing trend continues: every other week or so, another name fighter is reported to have failed a drugs test. It really has gotten out of hand. Again the question is asked, what can be done? The only thing anyone seems able to say is, continue with the testing, for all fights on all cards.

Cusumano, who was taken out fast by Daniel Dubois in the biggest fight of his career, showed heart and desire in beating Polish fan favourite Kownacki, yet now there will forever be a big cloud of suspicion hanging over Cusumano’s head. The fighter is yet to say anything publicly about the “adverse findings” in his tests, but Matchroom who promote him have issued a statement:

“Matchroom can today confirm that Joe Cusumano returned an adverse analytical finding as part of an anti-doping protocol mandated by the New York State Athletic Commission following his bout with Adam Kownacki on June 24. We understand a process is underway with the New York State Athletic Commission and Matchroom now defers to the applicable regulatory authorities on the next steps.”

There is no word yet on what the banned substances found in the 35 year old’s system were. But again, Cusumano’s very career now hangs in the balance.

As for Kownacki – who took plenty of punishment in the fight and was thought to have no other option that retirement, the loss being Kownacki’s fourth on the spin – he may now think twice and decide to fight again.

If Cusumano has fought his last fight, he goes out with a 22-4(20) record.