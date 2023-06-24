Boxing Tonight: Berlanga vs. Quigley – Live Results

Edgar Berlanga is in action tonight, looking to put on a spectacular performance in a showcase fight against the veteran Jason Quigley in a twelve-rounder at super middleweight at the Hula Theater in New York at Madison Square Garden.

The live boxing action tonight kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on DAZN for the highly anticipated Berlanga vs. Quigley match-up. Live results & updates will be posted below. The time of the fight tonight between Berlanga & Quigley is expected to be after 10 pm ET.

Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) has been inactive for a while, so his new promoter Eddie Hearn chose the 32-year-old Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) to bring him back slowly without too much risk.

Tonight’s live boxing

Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley

Adam Kownacki vs. Joe Cusumano

Reshat Mati vs. Dakota Linger

Yankiel Rivera vs. Christian Robles

Khalil Coe vs. Buneet Bisla

Pablo Valdez vs. Demian Daniel Fernandez

Ofacio Falcon vs. Pedro Vicente

There’s a lot of pressure on the 26-year-old Berlanga to look good tonight and help build him towards a future fight with Canelo Alvarez if the Mexican star doesn’t retire after he completes his newly signed three-fight deal with Premier Boxing Champions [PBC].

Berlanga feeling the pressure

Eddie Hearn: “If you corner him [Quigley], he will engage. He will move, but you cut him off and land. That’s why he got knocked out early against Andrade,” Hearn said to Matchroom Boxing, giving advice to Berlanga.

“As soon as he got hurt, he tried to fight. He tried to have a fight. If you cut him off right, then he’ll trade with you.”

Edgar Berlanga: “I’m here for a reason. If I had knocked out Rolls or this dude [Roamer Alexis Angulo], everything would have never happened the way it did. That’s another thing [had time to recover from bicep injury].

“My left is back. I was fighting southpaw from [the] Rolls fight because I couldn’t throw my left no more. I was fighting southpaw for eight of the ten rounds.

Hearn: “Jason is bang up for it. Berlanga looks a little bit nervous because there’s so much pressure,” said Hearn to Boxing Social. “It’s part of the problem of having me and us behind you is that we’re hyping you up like you’re the next big thing.

“So, all of a sudden, you’re at Madison Square Garden topping the bill packed out. Everyone’s saying you’re the new beast in the 168-pound division, but the special ones go and prove it.

“So we’ll see if we can do that tonight. Not really. We always knew that it was going to be two or three fights. So it doesn’t really change a lot time-wise,” said Hearn when asked if it bothers him and Berlanga that Canelo Alvarez signed a three-fight deal with PBC and might not be available to fight Edgar for a while.

“He might have to wait a little bit longer for it, but listen, that’s if it even is a three-fight deal. If he [Canelo] does make it through those fights if he does retire.

“So we’re not basing the future on Canelo. We’d love that fight because that’s the fight to get, isn’t it, in the division, but there’s also Munguia, there’s Golovkin, there’s John Ryder, there’s Billy Joe Saunders.”

Edgar must earn payday fight

“There are so many fights out there, but now not having Canelo, the job is to try and build Berlanga so that you’ve got the bait to bring him back,” Hearn said. “The reason that we got Canelo in the first place is because, one, we had a good relationship, and two, we had all the fights for him.

“Now, we’ve got no fights for him. We couldn’t even make him an offer. So, we need to build Berlangaa into a position where Canelo against Berlanga is a monster, but he’s got a long way to go.

“Yeah, I spoke to Canelo last Thursday before it all broke, and I just said I heard all the stuff. We were talking before that, and I was supposed to meet him in Italy or New York, and I just said, ‘Good luck, mate,’ and just said, ‘Thank you so much for everything.’

“We’ve got a good relationship. I’m not going to turn up at his house next week. We’ve always done really well. We’ve done a brilliant job with him and made him hundreds of millions, and for that, I’m sure he’s grateful,” said Hearn about Canelo.